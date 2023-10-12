When is the House speaker vote?

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The GOP nominee for speaker, Rep Steve Scalise (R-LA), hasn’t yet secured the support he needs to take the vote to the House floor – making it unclear when exactly the lower chamber will get a new leader.

The House gavelled in and out of session in a matter of minutes on Wednesday (11 October) as a vote of the full House on a new speaker appeared to be coming – before it quickly became clear that it wasn’t on the cards after all.

In a closed-door meeting, Mr Scalise defeated Rep Jim Jordan to become the Republican party’s nomination for the role.

But, facing unified Democratic opposition, Mr Scalise still needs to rally his caucus to support him, as he needs 217 votes to grasp the gavel.

Adding to the uncertainty, a number of Republicans are still pushing for Mr Jordan (R-OH) to become speaker, despite him receiving 99 votes to Mr Scalise’s 113 in the GOP vote on Wednesday.

“I think Jim Jordan is not out of the mix. I’ve talked to a lot of people who still support him. I’ve actually spoken to Democrats who trust him at his word. I don’t think that’s out of the realm of possibility,” Rep Nancy Mace (R-SC) told CNN.

When asked to name a single Democrat who trusts Mr Jordan, Ms Mace declined to answer, citing privacy concerns.

With this ongoing uncertainty and division, even GOP leadership can’t be sure when the vote will take place.

The process to make Mr Scalise speaker may actually turn out to be longer and more arduous than Rep Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) January battle to grasp the gavel – which took 15 votes of the full House.

Punchbowl News notes that “the stakes this time are higher, the time frame is shorter, the opposition is larger and the House Republican Conference is angrier”.

Mr Scalise sent out surrogates on Wednesday night to understand how he could possibly flip some of the 99 Mr Jordan supporters, a number of whom have said they won’t vote for Mr Scalise.

Mr Scalise’s hope – that once he became the GOP’s speaker nominee, the wing of the party who didn’t support him in the internal vote would fall in line – appears to be falling flat, at least for the time being.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise speaks to reporters after he won a majority of votes in the House Republican caucus on Wednesday (REUTERS)

While others in the GOP leadership think Mr Scalise should be given some time to win over members, there simply isn’t much time to be had amid a looming government shutdown and turmoil in the Middle East.

Mr Scalise has been able to convince Mr Jordan-backer Rep Ann Paulina Luna (R-FL), whose priorities include the impeachment of President Joe Biden and the subpoenaing of his son Hunter, as well as the defunding of Special Counsel Jack Smith, the man in charge of two criminal investigations into former president Donald Trump.

When asked if Mr Scalise had promised a vote on these matters, she told Punchbowl News: “What I will say is that Steve Scalise … is definitely someone the Biden administration should not be playing games with.”

Rep Chip Roy appeared on rightwing radio host Glenn Beck’s programme on Thursday, seemingly steadfast in his support for Mr Jordan even after Mr Scalise won the internal GOP vote.

Mr Roy appeared to suggest that Mr Scalise is a member of the so-called “swamp”.

While Mr Jordan has indicated that he’ll back Mr Scalise and urge his backers to do the same, Mr Roy added that he plans to still try to get Mr Jordan the votes he needs.

“We’re in a game-time decision,” Mr Roy told Mr Beck. “Who is going to be the face of the Republican Party?”

Rep Mike Gallagher (R-WI) also commented on the GOP’s inability to choose a speaker, telling Bloomberg: “It does seem like we’ve opened the Pandora’s Box of unrestrained ambition. People feel no loyalty to this institution.”

In January, it took 15 votes for Mr McCarthy to finally get across the threshold to grasp the gavel. Currently, the majority needed for a speaker to be elected is 217 votes. The GOP nominee can only lose the backing of four Republicans – eight voted to oust Mr McCarthy last week.

When each House district has a representative, the number needed is 218, just over half of the House’s 435 seats.

The threshold of 217 may change if some members don’t show up to vote or if they choose to vote “present” instead of “aye” or “nay”.