Watch live: US House expected to vote on whether to elect Jim Jordan as Speaker

Watch live as the US House of Representatives is expected to vote on Tuesday (17 October) on whether to elect hardline Republican Jim Jordan as Speaker.

The currently leaderless House is deciding whether to elevate the combative right-wing politician to one of the most powerful posts in Washington after Kevin McCarthy was ousted by a small group of his fellow Republicans on 3 October.

Since then, party infighting has left the House unable to address concerns such as conflicts between Israel and Hamas and in Ukraine, as well as funding for the US government.

Mr Jordan, a founder of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, won the Republican nomination for speaker last Friday.