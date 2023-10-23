House GOP chaos continues as nine Republicans enter speaker race: Live
After Jim Jordan was ruled out as GOP nominee, nine new candidates threw their hats into the ring ahead of the Sunday deadline
Jim Jordan loses third House speaker vote with less support than in first two
The House GOP chaos looks set to continue as nine Republicans have now entered the race to become the next speaker.
Ahead of the Sunday deadline, nine new candidates threw their hats into the ring: Jack Bergman of Michigan, Byron Donalds of Florida, Tom Emmer of Minnesota, Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania, Gary Palmer of Alabama, Austin Scott of Georgia and Pete Sessions of Texas.
The fresh round of contenders comes after Rep Jim Jordan was ruled out as the nominated speaker after losing an internal ballot by a large margin on Friday.
According to Rep Kat Cammack, Mr Jordan lost by 112 votes to 86. This comes after Mr Jordan lost further support on the third ballot of the full house.
On the first House vote, 20 Republicans voted against Mr Jordan, 22 did so on the second, and 25 on the third. Mr McCarthy took 15 rounds of voting before he managed to get across the line in January.
Acting Speaker Rep Patrick McHenry said Republicans will return Monday for a candidate forum before the “election process” will then begin on Tuesday morning.
The candidates: Tom Emmer
Tom Emmer is a Representative from Minnesota and the House majority whip.
He served as chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee for two cycles. In the first cycle, he successfully defeated numerous Democratic incumbents, giving then-House speaker Nancy Pelosi a much slimmer majority with which to govern.
He stayed in the job for the 2022 cycle when Republicans won the House, meaning he knows many of the freshmen incumbents and funneled money to them when needed. His time in the post also gave him significant face-time with Republican donors – a skill that would benefit him in a speaker’s race.
After Mr McCarthy’s ousting, Mr Emmer said he didn’t plan to run – but would instead back Mr Scalise. When Mr Scalise’s vote failed, he then backed Mr Jordan.
But after Mr Jordan’s attempt at the speakership failed, Mr Emmer formally announced he would run saying: “I will always be honest and direct with all of you, even if we disagree. I will never make a promise I cannot fulfill. I expect to be held accountable and you can expect that we will also keep you to your word.”
Here are the latest Republicans running for House Speaker
Nine House Republicans have announced that they will make a bid for Speaker of the House after the GOP failed to elect a new speaker last week.
Representatives Tom Emmer, Kevin Hern, Byron Donalds, Austin Scott, Gary Palmer, Jack Bergman, Mike Johnson, Pete Sessions and Dan Meuser all made their intent clear before the noon deadline on Sunday.
The new batch of candidates comes after Rep Jim Jordan was unable to secure 217 votes on the floor and Rep Steve Scalise couldn’t conjure enough party support.
As the House enters its third week without a leader, frustrations are growing about the legislative’s body inability to elect a speaker to replace the ousted Kevin McCarthy
The House has been in turmoil since Kevin McCarthy was ousted as speaker on 3 October. Now a fresh batch of Republicand making a bid for the seat Rachel Sharp and Ariana Baio report
Republicans to return Monday for candidate forum
Acting Speaker Rep Patrick McHenry said on Friday afternoon said Republicans will return on Monday for a candidate forum following the removal of Rep Jim Jordan.
The “election process” will then begin on Tuesday morning, he added.
“The reason why I made that decision is, we need space and time for candidates to talk to other members,” he told the press.
A large and growing number of Republicans were starting to make calls to sound out fellow members about who they might support.
Republicans relentlessly try to blame Democrats amid GOP dysfunction
Like several other Republicans, Rep Austin Scott of Georgia tried to blame the Democrats after the removal of Rep Jim Jordan as the nominee for speaker.
“How does it make the Republican party look?” CNN’s Manu Raju asked Mr Scott.
“I think it makes Congress as a whole look very bad… The Democrats are not innocent in this. They’re not,” Mr Scott claimed.
Jordan says he ‘got to know’ GOP members
Acknowledging his defeat on Friday afternoon, Rep Jim Jordan said he “got to know members in our conference that I didn’t really know that well over the last three weeks”.
Texas Republicans brings up Democrats and southern border after Jordan ouster
Rep Chip Roy of Texas attempted to pivot from the GOP dysfunction to blaming Democrats for lacking border security on Friday afternoon following the ouster of Rep Jim Jordan as the nominee for speaker.
Jordan concedes
Conceding defeat after his ouster as the GOP nominee for speaker on Friday afternoon, Rep Jim Jordan said, “We need to come together and figure out who our Speaker’s going to be. I’m going to work as hard as I can to help that individual”.
‘I’m concerned about where we go from here,’ McCarthy says
Following the ouster of Rep Jim Jordan as a nominee for speaker, the last holder of the office, Rep Kevin McCarthy, told the press, “I’ve never seen this amount of damage done to just a few people for their own personalities, for their own fear of what’s going through … I’m concerned about where we go from here”.
‘Jim Jordan deserved better than that,’ Gaetz says
Rep Matt Gaetz said on Friday afternoon that “the most popular Republican in the United States Congress was just knifed by a secret ballot, in a private meeting, in the basement of the Capitol. It’s as swampy as swamp gets, and Jim Jordan deserved better than that”.
