House GOP chaos continues as nine Republicans enter speaker race: Live

The House GOP chaos looks set to continue as nine Republicans have now entered the race to become the next speaker.

Ahead of the Sunday deadline, nine new candidates threw their hats into the ring: Jack Bergman of Michigan, Byron Donalds of Florida, Tom Emmer of Minnesota, Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania, Gary Palmer of Alabama, Austin Scott of Georgia and Pete Sessions of Texas.

The fresh round of contenders comes after Rep Jim Jordan was ruled out as the nominated speaker after losing an internal ballot by a large margin on Friday.

According to Rep Kat Cammack, Mr Jordan lost by 112 votes to 86. This comes after Mr Jordan lost further support on the third ballot of the full house.

On the first House vote, 20 Republicans voted against Mr Jordan, 22 did so on the second, and 25 on the third. Mr McCarthy took 15 rounds of voting before he managed to get across the line in January.

Acting Speaker Rep Patrick McHenry said Republicans will return Monday for a candidate forum before the “election process” will then begin on Tuesday morning.