Jim Jordan tries to win over GOP to become next House speaker – live
Jim Jordan is facing an uphill climb to secure the 217 votes needed by Tuesday when the House is expected to bring a vote to the floor
GOP representative Nancy Mace claims ‘Democrats can trust’ Jim Jordan
Rep Jim Jordan now faces the challenge of trying to win over members of the Republican party so that he can secure enough votes to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives.
The Ohio congressman won the GOP nomination on Friday afternoon, beating challenger Rep Austin Scott by 124 votes to 81. Mr Scott is reported to not actually want to be speaker, with observers saying the vote for him indicates the significant part of the party which would be uncomfortable with Mr Jordan as speaker.
Mr Jordan is facing an uphill climb to secure the 217 votes needed by Tuesday when the House is expected to bring a vote to the floor at noon.
He spent the weekend trying to win over support and is said to be confident that he can get to the necessary votes to take the gavel. But, one House Republican told CBS News on Sunday that 10 to 20 members are still refusing to back him.
The ongoing saga comes after Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the role two weeks ago. Then, Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) was nominated for the role last week before quitting.
Hannity staff member pressures moderate House Republicans on why they won’t back Jordan
A production team member on Fox News’s Hannity team sent an email to a number of House Republicans asking why they aren’t backing Jim Jordan’s speaker bid.
Juliegrace Brufke of Axios wrote on X on Sunday night that “moderates are growing increasingly irritated with the tactics Jordan allies are using to pressure them into voting for him, with one member noting the Hannity show has gotten involved in the efforts sending potential defectors the email below. One lawmaker said the push is counterproductive to swaying Jordan skeptics”.
The Independent has reached out to Fox News and Fox Corp for comment.
Ms Brufke included a screenshot of the formula email:
Hello, Stephanie from the Hannity show with Fox News. Sources tell Hannity that Rep xxxx is not supporting Rep Jim Jordan for Speaker. Can you please let me know if this is accurate? And, if true, Hannity would like to know why during a war breaking out between Israel and Hamas, with the war in Ukraine, with the wide open borders, with a budget that’s unfinished why would Rep xxxx be against Rep Jim Jordan for speaker? Please let us know when Rep xxxx plans on opening The People’s House so work can be done. Lastly, are there any conditions Rep xxxx will choose to work with Democrats on the process of electing a new speaker? The deadline for comment is 11 AM ET tomorrow 10/16. Thank you.
Jordan says vote will happen Tuesday at noon
Rep Jim Jordan told CNN that he’s planning to go to the floor of the House for a speaker vote tomorrow at 12pm ET, regardless if he has the votes he needs or not.
Mr Jordan said previously that he didn’t want to go to the floor before securing the support of 217 Republicans.
“We’ll go the floor tomorrow,” he told Manu Raju.
“That’s how our great system works. And we will go to the floor tomorrow. It’s not about pressuring anybody just about we got to have a speaker. You can’t open the House and do the work of the American people and help our dearest and closest friend Israel,” he added.
“We set it for 12pm. I feel good about it,” he said.
When Mr Jordan was asked if he would move on to a second vote if he fails on the first, he simply said: “We are going to elect a speaker tomorrow.”
“If you don’t have a speaker, so we get a speaker, we get the House open and we get to work on the resolution and supplemental for Israel,” he told the network. “And we get back to work for the American people. That’s what I’ve committed to doing.”
When asked about his earlier comments on only going to the floor after having secured 217 votes, Mr Jordan said, “I do think that’s, that’s ideal, but … I don’t know if there’s any way to ever get that in the room. I would love that. But I think the only way to do this is the way the Founders intended”.
While Mr Jordan and his allies have shrunk the number of members set to vote against him, he remains below the threshold of 217 votes.
Jordan seemed to enjoy being close to leadership to amass power
As a right-wing provocateur, Jim Jordan has spent more time opposing spending bills, famously teaming up with Sen Ted Cruz (R-TX) and other conservatives to shut down the government to try and defund Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law, despite the fact Mr Obama was still president. Indeed, when he was offered an opportunity to become a member of the prestigious House Appropriations Committee when Republicans took control in 2011, he passed and chose instead to become Republican Study Committee chairman.
All of these choices will come back to haunt him. They already have. Mr McCarthy, fearful that Mr Jordan would mete out the same medicine he gave to Mr Ryan and Mr Boehner, chose to keep Mr Jordan close to his side. Mr Jordan seemed to enjoy being close to leadership to amass power.
But in January, despite Mr Jordan supporting Mr McCarthy, Mr Gaetz emerged as a further-right bomb-thrower who nominated Mr Jordan, which took the House to 15 rounds to pick a speaker.
Now, rather than having a unified Republican conference, Mr Jordan’s influence showed that any Republican could raise objections and gum up the House to get attention, even if they do not have specific demands. This will be unlikely to change even if he wins the speakership. And if he falls, it will be on the sword he laid down.
Jim Jordan never needed to ‘grow up'
Many Republicans come to Washington as bomb-throwers who later mature, learn how to govern and advance conservative goals. John Boehner went from being an insurgent who later worked with Ted Kennedy on education, and Paul Ryan passed budgets with a Democratic Senate.
But Jim Jordan never needed to “grow up.” Rather, since he arrived in Congress in 2007, he chose to cater to right-wing media and the overwhelmingly conservative base of the Republican Party. By the time he got to Washington, the incentive structure to “grow up” no longer existed. As a child of the Tea Party, the anti-GOP establishment movement, learning how to work within the system would be antithetical to his persona.
Democrats and Republicans alike have noted how he’s never authored legislation. That would have taught him a vital skill, how to count votes, since speakers need to know how many votes they need to count votes on bills and dollars for fundraising to keep their majorities.
Four Republicans remain sceptical of Jordan
Mr Jordan still needs to get to the magic number of 217 votes. Haley Talbot of CNN, whose spreadsheets on social media do a better job of counting votes so far than any candidate for speaker, noted that four Republicans remain sceptical of Mr Jordan and two Republicans – Florida Reps Carlos Gimenez and John Rutherford – will only back deposed speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Even if Mr Jordan somehow wins over all of his sceptics and earns enough votes to become speaker, he will largely live with the consequences of his life’s work: Allowing any single member to object to the will of congressional leadership and cause the House to descend into chaos. Similarly, his years of doing so rather than learning the mechanics of governing will likely make him ill-equipped to tame those impulses from House Republicans.
‘Freedom Caucus played chess. The rest played checkers'
On Monday, Florida Democrat Jared Moskowitz piled on the criticism of GOP moderates who are reported to be about to cave and hand the speakership to Rep Jim Jordan.
“Jordan will win the speakership tomorrow. It may take multiple rounds. Moderates will cave. This was always the plan by the Freedom Caucus. It wasn’t just about removing McCarthy, but installing one of their own. Freedom Caucus played chess. The rest played checkers,” Mr Moskowitz said on X.
‘Either he gets it or the moderates for the first time ever grow a spine'
On 13 October, Sahil Kapur of NBC News noted that a GOP staffer said that he was sure that Rep Jim Jordan would get the gavel.
“The people opposing him are moderates. Either he gets it or the moderates for the first time ever grow a spine,” the aide told NBC.
On Monday, Mr Kapur added: “Of note: today is World Spine Day.”
VOICES: Jim Jordan is living with the consequences of trying to burn down the House
The crisis of the House speakership is about to roll into its second week. On Friday, as House Republicans left Washington, it looked like Jim Jordan would struggle to win over the members of his conference. During the first vote among Republicans, more than 80 members voted against him and in the second round, 55 Republicans voted against him.
The votes revealed his weaknesses as a congressional leader. He passed on having a roll call vote rather than a secret ballot. Having a roll call vote would have told him whom he needed to call during the weekend, whom he needed to win over and what promises he needed to make his opponents to get them to yes.
The tide seems to be turning in his favor. On Monday, Rep Ann Wagner of Missouri, who had vehemently opposed Mr Jordan, said she would get behind him, saying she spoke with the Ohio Republican and “he has allayed my concerns.” Similarly, Rep Mike Rogers (R-AL), the chairman of the Armed Services Committee who many might remember for nearly fighting Rep Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in January, threw his support behind Mr Jordan.
Jim Jordan is living with the consequences of trying to burn down the House
Jordan created a House where a handful of Republicans could stop the House GOP dead in its tracks. Now he’s on the other end of it
GOP holdouts remain even as their ranks dwindle
Even as the tide is beginning to turn for Rep Jim Jordan and his initially uphill climb to become speaker of the House, a number of GOP members still say that he’s going to struggle to get the votes he needs – 217 – on the floor of the chamber where a vote is expected at noon on Tuesday (17 October).
Anti-Jordan members were struggling to get the ball rolling on Monday as they attempted to rally around an alternative candidate.
One House GOP member told Politico that the anti-Jordan coalition would likely be putting up Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who already attempted and failed to get the gavel, as a protest candidate instead of a real challenger.
The member said that discussions on how to block Mr Jordan were still continuing on Monday.
GOP critics of Jordan continue to cave
Republicans who were criticising Rep Jim Jordan on Friday, such as Reps Vern Buchanan and Ann Wagner, indicated on Monday that they would be backing his speakership bid.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies