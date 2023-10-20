Jump to content

Watch: US House expected to vote for third time on whether to elect Jim Jordan as speaker

Holly Patrick
Friday 20 October 2023 10:10 EDT
Comments

Watch as the US House of Representatives is expected to vote for a third time on whether to elect hardline Republican Jim Jordan, a longtime critic of leadership, as speaker.

The currently leaderless House is deciding whether to elevate the combative right-wing politician to one of the most powerful posts in Washington after Kevin McCarthy was ousted by a small group of his fellow Republicans on 3 October.

Since then, party infighting has left the House unable to address concerns such as conflicts between Israel and Hamas and in Ukraine, as well as funding for the US government.

Mr Jordan, a founder of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, won the Republican nomination for speaker last Friday.

However, 20 Republicans voted against Jordan in the first round, with several voting for former speaker Kevin McCarthy.

In his second attempt, 22 Republicans voted against him.

