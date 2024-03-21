Lawmakers unveil $1.2trn spending bill ahead of looming government shutdown

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Senate and House Appropriations Committees on Thursday released the text to fund major departments of the US government and avoid a government shutdown.

The appropriators dropped the text in the early hours of Thursday morning. The so-called minibus spending bill will fund the State Department; the Pentagon; the Department of Homeland Security; Congress; the Department of Health and Human Services; the Department of Education; financial services and the general government.

In addition to various aspects of government funding, the spending bill will also include 12,000 special immigrant visas for Afghans who assisted US service members in America’s longest war.

“We had to work within difficult fiscal constraints—but this bipartisan compromise will keep our country moving forward, and I hope all of my colleagues will work with us to get it signed into law as soon as possible,” Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington, said in a statement.

The agreement will keep the government open until the end of the fiscal year on 30 September. It is part of a bipartisan agreement wherein six spending bills passed earlier this month and the additional six spending bills would pass this week.

Republicans have long objected to the use of “omnibus” spending bills wherein the appropriations committees combine the 12 individual spending bills into one must-pass spending bill, typically at the end of the calendar year.

Republicans had also hoped that they could use the appropriations process to include provisions restricting immigration. On Monday, the House Freedom Caucus sent a letter asking that House Republican leadership include provisions from the so-called Secure the Border Act.

The spending agreement also signals the ability for House Speaker Mike Johnson--who took the gavel after conservatives ejected previous speaker Kevin McCarthy--to negotiate with the Democrat-controlled Senate and White House.

President Joe Biden announced that he would sign the spending agreement as soon as it passes.

But Congress faces a tight deadline as the government would shut down by 12:01 am Saturday morning. Typically, the House requires 72 hours once a bill drops for lawmakers to read and learn about it before a vote. But the House, where all spending legislation must first pass, will likely expedite the passage of the legislation.

In addition, the overwhelming bipartisan cooperation from Democrats and Republicans on both committees likely means the bill will be able to pass under suspension of the rules, where a bill does not need to pass through the House Rules Committee and then have a rule go to the floor to set the parameters of debate.

Conservative dissenters in the House Republican conference have frequently voted down rules on the floor, meaning that legilsation requires an overwhelming bipartisan majority to even have a vote given the razor-thin Republican majority.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Kay Granger, a Republican from Texas, said the spending bill includes conservative priorities on the US-Mexico border.

“With the odds stacked against us, House Republicans have refocused spending on America's interests, at home and abroad, and I urge support of this bill,” she said in a statement.

Republicans and Democrats alike are eager to pass the bill so that they can head off to their two-week recess and begin campaigning in what will be a contentious election.