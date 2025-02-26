Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted to adopt a budget framework supported by GOP leadership and President Donald Trump on Tuesday, allowing Speaker Mike Johnson to hold on to his image as a unifiying voice among Republicans in the chamber.

Johnson and Texas Rep. Jodey Arrington, the House GOP’s Budget committee chair, were able to win over several key holdouts within the Republican Party who felt that the plan did not do enough to cut federal spending.

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie was the only Republican to vote against the legislation after several others fell back into line, including Reps. Victoria Spartz (Indiana) and Warren Davidson (Ohio).

Leadership initially abandoned plans to call a vote on the bill Tuesday evening, then dragged lawmakers back to the floor more than an hour after the bill was originally scheduled to be taken up. It was then passed by a vote of 217 to 215.

“There’s no Plan B. This is the plan we’re running,” Johnson told reporters as he walked to the floor for the bill’s passage.

He added afterward: “House Republicans moved Congress closer to delivering on President Trump’s full America First agenda, not just parts of it.”

Democrats were eager to mock their Republican colleagues for being unable to unify behind Johnson’s legislation throughout the evening, while trashing the GOP’s priorities for spending cuts, an indication of just how surprising Johnson’s late-game dealmaking really was. The legislation, while just a framework, calls for $2 trillion dollars in cuts to federal spending over the next decade. Republicans have indicated that they will look to Medicaid programs to make up much of that ground.

“The House Republican budget resolution will set in motion the largest Medicaid cut in American history,” Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries warned reporters.

Other Democrats joined him in calling out center-right Republicans after the vote.

open image in gallery Speaker Mike Johnson leaves a press conference earlier this month ( Getty Images )

“How can anybody show their faces in their districts after voting for this?” asked Colorado Rep. Brittany Pettersen, a Democrat who flew in with her newborn to oppose the measure, said in a floor speech after the vote was called.

Congressman Maxwell Frost, a Democrat from Florida, added: “Some ‘moderate’ Republicans flipped and ended up supporting this evil budget resolution [...] if you are represented by any of these people that voted yes ... make sure they hear from you.”

Reports indicated that President Donald Trump was actively involved in calling holdout members, including Massie, in the minutes leading up to the vote. Trump’s stake in the legislation is obvious, as it provides more funding for border security measures while also laying the path for an extension of the massive 2017 tax cuts which became his main legislative achievement in his first term.

The speaker confirmed to reporters that Trump was a “big help” in getting the plan over the finish line.

Johnson’s budget plan is far from becoming law, however. The Senate, which is currently held by a similarly slim GOP margin, has indicated that changes will need to be made for the legislation to be acceptable in the upper chamber; it also only represents a base framework upon which the actual budget legislation will be written in the coming days and weeks.

Still, the passage of the framework is a major victory for Johnson, and likely means that the process will continue on his terms, rather than the two-track process desired by Senate Budget Committee chairman Lindsey Graham. The Senate previously voted to pass Graham’s own version of a budget framework, which had not included cuts to Medicaid and an extension of the 2017 tax cuts.

Tuesday’s vote and the sudden nature of the collapse of opposition against the budget framework within the GOP caucus is a sign of how much influence the president retains over individual House members in particular, as those members who had flipped their votes were vocal in their misgivings about the legislation in media throughout the past several days.