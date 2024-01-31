Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Mike Johnson delivers remarks in the House chamber on Wednesday, 31 January, on the proposed border legislation that a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators have been working on.

Senate negotiators have been working to finish a national security spending bill they hope will fund Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan and offer a solution to slow down a surge of migrants arriving at the southern border.

The Republican House Speaker told ABC News on Tuesday that the proposed bill is a "nonstarter in the House" despite not having seen the agreement at the time.

"We have to insist... we have a responsibility, a duty, to the American people to insist that the border catastrophe is ended. And just trying to whitewash that or do something for political purposes... that it appears that may be, is not going to cut it and that's a nonstarter in the House," he added.