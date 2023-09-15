A barrage of questions over the recent indictment of Hunter Biden were directed at Joe Biden after he delivered a speech in Maryland.

Mr Biden delivered a speech at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland shortly after it was announced that his son was indicted in the case. And shortly after the speech, a hot mic caught the barrage of questions directed at Mr Biden.

The indictment on three federal gun charges – the first ever charges levelled against a sitting president’s son – were announced following a multi-year investigation by David Weiss, who was appointed as US attorney for Delaware by Donald Trump in 2018.

Hunter Biden has been indicted on three charges stemming from allegedly false statements he made when buying a firearm in 2018.

Following his address, the president was interacting with the crowd after stepping down from the stage after his speech. The loud music at the venue cut out for a brief moment when reporters fielded questions at him over the indictment of his son.

“President Joe Biden, any reaction on Hunter Biden’s indictment?” a voice from the crowd asked.

Mr Biden did not respond but continued to smile as he interacted with the members of the audience.

The president appeared to joke about the news during his speech by saying “there’s a lot more I know we could talk about”.

“We’re living through one of the greatest job creation periods in our history. And folks, it’s not an accident. It’s not an accident. That literally is our economic plan in action. Bidenomics in action,” he said.

“Let me close with this, and there’s a lot more I know we could talk about. I wish I had a chance to take all your questions, but I’m going to get real trouble if I do that.”

Meanwhile, Congressional Republicans continue to investigate the younger Biden and prepare an impeachment inquiry against the president, fuelled by GOP allegations that he was involved with and profited from his son’s business dealings.

They have not provided any evidence that the president was influenced by or profited from such dealings while in office.