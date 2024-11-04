Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

As the GOP continues to weather widespread fallout after a comedian at Donald Trump’s recent Madison Square Garden rally called Puerto Rico a “ floating island of garbage ,” the party’s Washington State operation is floating the mendacious claim that Democrats are angling to “eliminate the Spanish language.”

The Spanish-language message was texted to voters on Friday, from a sender calling himself “Matteo from the Washington State Republican Party.” It took aim at a trio of Democratic candidates who are themselves of Latino descent.

“They are deranged to the point of wanting to eliminate the Spanish language,” the text read, arguing, disingenously, that Maria Beltran, Ana Ruiz Kennedy and Chelsea Dimas “reject God’s design of two genders and want to confuse your children about whether they are boys or girls.”

Beltran, who is running for the state Senate, Ruiz Kennedy, who is running for the state House of Representatives, and Dimas, who is also running for a seat in the State House, “hate you, they hate your family, they hate God and they hate the truth,” the text insisted, further claiming, counterfactually, that the three “support chemically castrating your children in school without your knowledge or consent.”

“Don’t let them represent you!” the text concluded.

A spokeswoman for the Washington State Republican Party did not immediately respond on Monday to The Independent’s request for comment.

The incendiary message sent out to Latino voters on Friday by the Washington State GOP ( via Maria Beltran )

In a phone interview with the Spokane Spokesman-Review , which first reported on the texts, Washington State Republican Party Chairman, Rep. Jim Walsh, doubled down on the message, arguing, “Why is it OK for the left to accuse us of hate speech, but somehow questionable for us to point out that their actions, the actions of these candidates, show a hatred toward conventional families and traditional notions of gender identity?”

Beltran responded with an Instagram post , slamming the GOP for having “crossed the line.”

“[T]oday they sent this text full of blatant lies and fear-mongering out to Spanish-speakers in our community,” Beltran wrote. “They accuse me of awful, flatly untrue things and disrespect my Catholic faith and Mexican heritage.”

She said she has run “an informed, issue-based campaign to get our community the leadership we deserve,” while her opponent, incumbent Republican State Sen. Curtis King and the local GOP machine “have constantly lied, tried to manipulate our community, and personally attacked me rather than engage in real, truthful, debate. This kind of cheap, egregious personal attack is what makes people in our district want to tune out of politics, and the Republican Party should be ashamed of engaging in it.”

Dimas is the daughter of immigrant farmworkers from Mexico, as is Beltran. Ruiz Kennedy was born and raised in Mexico, and moved to Washington in 2009.

State Rep. Jim Walsh doubled down on the attacks ( Rep. Jim Walsh/Washington State House Republicans )

Walsh, his legislative assistant, and communications director did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

The GOP’s attack against the three elicited a harsh rebuke from Dr. Raul Garcia, a Republican running to represent Washington in the US Senate. He told The Spokesman-Review that the party’s claims were “not acceptable,” and that “[p]ersonal attacks should have no place and should be condemned from either party.”

GOPer Deanna Martinez, a city councilwoman who chairs a group called the Mainstream Republicans of Washington, told the paper that the messaging “missed badly.”

“It’s outrageous what they said in Spanish,” Martinez said. “There are plenty of Democrats who are Christians and there are plenty of Republicans that are Christian. And if you call yourself Christian, would you really be using that language? You cannot assume that because someone’s a Democrat that they don’t believe in God, that they hate your family. No. No. That’s so wrong.”