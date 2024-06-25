Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Hillary Clinton said Donald Trump’s meanadering statements make him “nearly impossible” to debate as she issues stark warnings and analysis ahead of Thursday’s first presidental debate for the 2024 election.

President Joe Biden is set to square off with his Republican rival, Trump, on Thursday night in Atlanta. Clinton - who lost to Trump in the 2016 election - provided her view on the upcoming debate in a Tueday New York Times op-ed.

“It is a waste of time to try to refute Mr. Trump’s arguments like in a normal debate. It’s nearly impossible to identify what his arguments even are.” Clinton wrote, noting she debate both men in election campaigns. “He starts with nonsense and then digresses into blather.”

“It is nearly impossible to focus on substance” with Trump on the stage, the former Secretary of State continued, citing her experience with listening to his “blizzard of interruptions, insults and lies that overwhelmed the moderators and did a disservice to the voters.”

She is pictured in a 2016 debate with Trump ( AFP via Getty Images )

She then offered up some predictions about Thursday’s debate.

Despite Trump’s tendencies getting “worse” in recent years, Clinton argued, “expectations for him are so low that if he doesn’t literally light himself on fire on Thursday evening, some will say he was downright presidential.”

Trump has become “angrier and more unhinged,” she added.

Clinton expects him to “rant and rave” partly to dodge giving direct answers about his “unpopular positions,” such as restricting abortion, giving tax cuts to billionaires and “selling out our planet to big oil companies in return for campaign donations.”

Biden could capitalize on that strategy, she said, as the president has “facts and truth on his side.”

She suggested Biden - a “ wise and decent man” - should promote his success in office, such as revitalizing the economy, slowing inflation and emphasizing investments in “clean energy.”

Clinton participated in debates with both Biden and Trump. She is seen here in a Democratic primary debate with Biden ahead of the 2008 election ( AP )

Clinton also advised Biden to channel his State of the Union speech spirit, when he was “direct and forceful” against GOP hecklers.

She then gave advice for viewers, and told them to focus on what the candidates are saying about people, not just policies. While Biden is among the “most empathetic leaders we’ve ever had,” Trump “cares only about himself,” Clinton wrote.

Choosing between these candidates is choosing between “between chaos and competence” and “a convicted criminal out for revenge and a president who delivers results for the American people.”

“That’s an easy choice,” Clinton wrote.