Hillary Clinton loudly heckled by pro-Palestinian student protesters: ‘Shame on you!’

Hillary Clinton was loudly heckled by a group of pro-Palestinian student protesters as she left the building at Columbia University.

The former US Secretary of State and 2016 presidential hopeful was confronted by the students on Wednesday, some of whom staged a sit-in protest inside the building.

Ms Clinton, who teaches a class called “Inside the Situation Room” was met with chants of “shame on you, shame on you” as she left the building.

Other footage showed students sitting in front of a large banner saying “Columbia has blood on its hands”. As Ms Clinton walked past, they shouted “you’re supporting genocide”.

It comes around a month after dozens of students left a class being run by the former presidential candidate in a peaceful and planned protest.

The walkout occurred during the event on the involvement of women in peace processes alongside the dean of Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), Keren Yarhi-Milo.

Halfway through the lecture, about 30 students took part in a pre-planned walkout, joining dozens of people protesting close to the lobby of the International Affairs building, according to The New York Times.

The action was in protest at what they had perceived as the school’s role in publicly shaming students who had signed a statement saying that “the Israeli extremist government” bore responsibility for the war.

Similar to Wednesday’s action the protesters sat silently in a common area with many of them wearing face masks, after photos of a number of them appeared on a video screen on the side of a truck spotted close to the campus with the caption “Columbia’s Leading Antisemites”.