Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton opened up and gave a rare insight into her marriage with former president Bill Clinton while promoting her recent memoir, Something Lost, Something Gained.

CNN host Fareed Zakaria, in an interview airing Sunday, asked Hillary about the “dark periods” in her relationship with Bill, wondering, “Do they stay with you?”

“Nobody really knows what happens in a marriage except the two people in it,” Hillary responded. “Every marriage I’m aware of has its ups and downs, not public hopefully for everyone else. And you have to make the decisions that are right for you.”

Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton and President Bill Clinton speak onstage during In Conversation with David Rubenstein in New York City. Hillary has recently made rare comments about her marriage to Bill ( Getty Images )

For the Clintons, those ups and downs have been more public than most anyone else in the country, the center of headlines since the 1998 Monica Lewinsky affair scandal, Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial and beyond.

Hillary, though, has remained with Bill through the scandals, and the two are approaching 50 years of marriage.

“I would never tell anyone else stay in a marriage, leave a marriage, whatever the easy answer is,” Clinton added. “For me and for us, I think it’s fair to say we are so grateful at this stage in our life. We have our grandchildren, we have our time together. I write about how we start the morning playing Spelling Bee in bed.”

“We just have a good time,” Clinton continued. “We have a good time sharing this life that we’ve together for now really 50 years of marriage. That’s what is right for us. That’s really my message.”

The Lewinsky days may be long behind the Clintons but the pair’s personal life continues to be in the spotlight, fairly and otherwise.

Bill Clinton’s name has surfaced throughout court proceedings tied to the late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, though the former president denies any wrongdoing.

And both Clintons were imagined players in the right-wing delusion that was the QAnon conspiracy theory.