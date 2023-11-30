Jump to content

Henry Kissinger death: Influential US diplomat, dead at 100

Former diplomat left major impact on US policy around the world

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Wednesday 29 November 2023 21:12
Comments
<p>Henry Kissinger</p>

Henry Kissinger

(Corbis via Getty)

Henry Kissinger, the influential US diplomat who served under presidents Nixon and Ford, died on Wednesday, 29 November, according to his consulting firm.

Kissinger, who lived to be 100, died at home in Connecticut of unspecified causes, the firm said.

The diplomat, who served as Secretary of State in multiple administrations, “was a respected American scholar and statesman,” according to Kissinger Associates, Inc.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Maginnes Kissinger, two children, and five grandchildren.

The US statesman, who helped negotiate an end to the US role in Vietnam and a rapprochement with China, will be interred at a private family service, with a public memorial planned at a later date in New York City.

In addition to his formal roles in the Nixon and Ford administrations, Kissinger advised numerous other US presidents, from JFK to Joe Biden.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

