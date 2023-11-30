Henry Kissinger death: Influential US diplomat, dead at 100

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Henry Kissinger, the influential US diplomat who served under presidents Nixon and Ford, died on Wednesday, 29 November, according to his consulting firm.

Kissinger, who lived to be 100, died at home in Connecticut of unspecified causes, the firm said.

The diplomat, who served as Secretary of State in multiple administrations, “was a respected American scholar and statesman,” according to Kissinger Associates, Inc.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Maginnes Kissinger, two children, and five grandchildren.

The US statesman, who helped negotiate an end to the US role in Vietnam and a rapprochement with China, will be interred at a private family service, with a public memorial planned at a later date in New York City.

In addition to his formal roles in the Nixon and Ford administrations, Kissinger advised numerous other US presidents, from JFK to Joe Biden.

