Pete Hegseth announced he “proudly” put an end to a Department of Defense program — one that President Donald Trump signed into law in 2017.

In the latest blunder from within the Department of Defense, Hegseth posted on social media Tuesday announcing that he “proudly ENDED” the Women, Peace & Security program. During his first term, Trump signed the Women, Peace & Security Act into law, which vowed to ensure the U.S. “promotes the meaningful participation of women in mediation and negotiation processes seeking to prevent, mitigate, or resolve violent conflict.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, then a Florida senator, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, then a South Dakota congresswoman, each cosponsored the legislation in their respective chambers. Both now serve in Trump’s cabinet.

Despite the fact that the program was once backed by Trump, the defense secretary slammed it as being “pushed by feminists and left-wing activists.” He labeled the program as “yet another woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative that overburdens our commanders and troops.”

“GOOD RIDDANCE WPS!” Hegseth wrote in conclusion.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

As recently as this month, speaking at the International Women of Courage Awards ceremony, Rubio hailed the law as the first “passed by any country anywhere” that “focused on protecting women and promoting their participation in society.”

New Hampshire Senator and Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, who sponsored the Senate's version of the law in 2017, blasted Hegseth on Tuesday, saying he “has absolutely no idea what he's doing.”

Hegseth “cannot unilaterally terminate the program Congress passed” as a law, she wrote on X. "This follows a dangerous and disturbing pattern from the Secretary, who clearly does not listen to advice from senior military leaders. He also continues to ignore the invaluable role women play in our national security. It's startling that just because the word 'women' is in the title, this evidence-based security program has been reduced to a DEl program.”

She added: “It’s startling that just because the word ‘women’ is in the title, this evidence-based security program has been reduced to a DEI program.”

Nevada Senator and fellow Democrat Jacky Rosen similarly wrote: “Advancing women’s role in U.S. national security isn’t ‘woke’ – research shows that promoting women's participation in conflict prevention, peace processes, and our military makes us stronger.” She added: “This is a shameful decision.”

The defense secretary’s comments come as his department has been steeped in turmoil following so-called Signalgate, a series of high-level firings at the department, and reports that Hegseth sent sensitive information to his relatives. The White House has said the lattermost allegations are “an attempt to sabotage President Trump and Secretary Hegseth” and clarified that “no classified information” was ever shared via Signal.

“I think he’s gonna get it together,” the president told The Atlantic this week. “I had a talk with him, a positive talk, but I had a talk with him.”