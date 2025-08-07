Hegseth attended service at church of ‘Christian nationalist’ pastor who doesn’t think women should vote and wants US to be theocracy
Doug Wilson has faced criticism for right-wing views on feminism, slavery, and gay marriage
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reportedly attended a service at Christ Church Washington D.C., a church affiliated with self-identified Christian nationalist Doug Wilson, an influential right-wing leader who seeks to turn the U.S. and other nations into Christian-led theocracies.
Hegseth and his family were in attendance at the church’s inaugural service in Washington in July, CNN reports.
“The Secretary is a proud member of a church affiliated with the Congregation of Reformed Evangelical Churches, which was founded by Pastor Doug Wilson,” Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement to The Independent. “The Secretary very much appreciates many of Mr. Wilson’s writings and teachings.”
The Defense Secretary has attended services at other venues around Washington, including the Washington National Cathedral and the Pentagon.
“We’re not planting the church so that we can get to meet senators and important people,” Wilson told CNN. “What we’re doing is planting a church so that the important people in D.C. will be reminded that God is the important one. What matters is His favor.”
Wilson, whose international network of churches, religious publishing, and education ventures began in Idaho in the 1970s, wrote in May that Christ Church’s presence in Washington seeks to benefit from the “many strategic opportunities with numerous evangelicals who will be present both in and around the Trump administration.”
The reported attendance is not the first time Hegseth has been linked to Wilson and his movement, which has occupied positions including that the U.S. should repeal the 19th Amendment, which grants women the right to vote, that the Supreme Court should strike down gay marriage, that slavery produced “genuine affection between the races,” and that women should submit to their husbands.
Before joining the Trump administration, Hegseth reportedly moved to Tennessee in part to send his children to a school affiliated with a network Wilson co-founded. Hegseth is also a member of a church affiliated with Wilson’s Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, and has praised Wilson’s writings and Christ Church’s college in Idaho, New Saint Andrews.
The Secretary and Wilson met in May, as the pastor visited his Tennessee church.
That same month, the Justice Department intervened in a legal battle between Christ Church and Troy, Idaho, which it accuses of religious discrimination for blocking church plans to operate in a town building over zoning issues.
Wilson, whose views were once considered fringe within the evangelical wing of the Republican party, rose to a new level of national prominence in 2020 during the Covid pandemic, in which church members protested event restrictions with an outdoor service and some were arrested, attracting attention from Donald Trump.
“DEMS WANT TO SHUT YOUR CHURCHES DOWN, PERMANENTLY. HOPE YOU SEE WHAT IS HAPPENING,” Trump wrote on X at the time. “VOTE NOW!”
Since then, Wilson has appeared on the Tucker Carlson podcast, as well as spoken at events in Washington attended by future Trump officials like Russell Vought, head of the White House’s influential Office of Management and Budget.
Hegseth has embraced public displays of faith in office, including leading a religious service at the Pentagon.
During his confirmation process, his religious identity became a topic of controversy.
Critics accused Hegseth of having a tattoo featuring a white nationalist dog whistle.
Hegseth has the words “Deus Vult” tattooed on his bicep, which has been associated with white supremacist groups. "Deus Vult" is a Latin phrase meaning "God Wills It," and was a rallying cry for Christian crusaders in the Middle Ages.
The National Guard veteran was reportedly stopped from joining a 2021 assignment securing the Biden inauguration over concerns about his tattoos.
Hegseth has denied these associations, saying the tattoos are non-hateful testaments to his religious beliefs.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments