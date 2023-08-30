The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is now recommending that marijuana be moved to a lower-risk classification under federal law, a move that could have major implications for medical research into cannabis as well drug legalisation efforts.

The agency is offering a non-binding recommendation to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to downgrade marijuana from its current status as a Schedule I drug, indicating a treatment with high abuse potential and no medical value, to a lower Schedule III status under the Controlled Substances Act, Bloomberg reports.

Schedule I drugs include heroin and LSD, while Schedule III drugs include anabolic steroids and testosterone, according to the DEA.

Cannabis would still be prohibited under federal law, but moving it to a lower-risk status would make it much easier for researchers to investigate its properties.

The recommendation came in a letter from Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine to the DEA, according to Bloomberg, and was based on extensive Food and Drug Administration analysis.

President Biden ordered HHS to conduct a scientific review regarding cannabis last year as part of a large initiative that included federal pardons to combat what the president called the “failed approach” of the US War on Drugs.

“Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit,” Mr Biden said at the time.

While cannabis remains prohibited at the federal level, it’s legal in large parts of the US under state law.

Medical marijuana is legal in 40 states and the District of Columbia, while recreational marijuana is legal in 23 states and the Dirstrict of Columbia, according to Marijuana Business Daily.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.