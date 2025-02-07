Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former police officer attacked during the January 6 insurrection was heckled outside the Capitol by a rioter pardoned by Donald Trump.

Former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn was confronted aftera gathering on the Capitol steps Wednesday honoring fellow fallen officer Brian Sicknick, who died after suffering two strokes the day after he was attacked and sprayed with bear mace during the riot.

While the D.C. Medical Examiner ruled the death resulted from natural causes, the report noted that “all that transpired” during the Capitol attack “played a role” in Sicknick’s death.

“I was just appalled” by the pardons, Sicknick’s mother, Gladys Sicknick, said at the gathering, WUSA9-TV reported.

“All these people that are going to do bad, they say, ‘Well, I can do it. All these people got off, so I can do what I want,’” she noted.

Sicknick’s bother Ken also railed against the pardons."Brian died defending the United States Capitol against a mob of thousands that were sent by, who many believe, a fear-mongering narcissist who ... currently resides, at the White House. The mob wielded chemical sprays, Tasers, baseball bats, sharpened flagpoles as well as guns,” he said.

open image in gallery Then police officer Harry Dunn watches a video of the January 6, 2021 riots during the House Select Committee investigation into the violence in 2022. ( REUTERS )

As Dunn walked away from the building at the end of the event he was confronted by Brandon Fellows, a pardoned felon who was sentenced to 42 months in prison for a variety of offenses at the Capitol, including obstruction of an official proceeding, and disorderly and disruptive conduct.

Fellows taunted Dunn that he seemed “upset.”

“Damn right I’m upset,” Dunn responded.

Fellows admonished: ‘Yeah, well you should be. You should probably control your emotions.”

Dunn indicated to Fellows that he was no with “10,000 of your thugs.” He taunted: “Pull this same s*** that you did on January 6th! Pull that s*** now! Pull it now.”

Fellows bragged to Dunn that he “had a blast” at the White House, and “took some epic selfies.” He told the former officer: “You should probably lose some weight.”

A bystander shouted at Fellows: “You know you’re a loser, right?”

He answered: “Stay mad.”

“Pull that same s**t now that you did on January 6th.”



Former US Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn responds to Brandon Fellows outside US Capitol.



Fellows, convicted of felony for involvement in Capitol Attack, was heckling Dunn after press conference condemning Trump pardons. pic.twitter.com/0oveA6xYfR — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) February 5, 2025

Some 140 officers were attacked by Trump supporters at the Capitol January 6, 2021 in an effort to overturn the presidential election. He testified that rioters hurled racial slurs at him as he battled to protect lawmakers and himself in the building until his hands were bloody. He has since retired from the force.

“It broke me,” he said in a 2023 interview with ABC News.

He has said he is “outraged” that some 1,500 rioters were pardoned last month, including nearly 200 who confessed to assaulting police, and hailed as “patriots” by Donald Trump.

“Trump has a militia on call right now,” Dunn warned in an appearance early this week at American University in Washington, D.C..

At at a talk last week in Wisconsin he emphasized: “I’ll be damned if I ever stop pushing back against these lies, these narratives, these people, that think it’s okay what happened that day.”

As for Sicknick’s family, he told WUSA9: “I’m always here to support them — they lost so much. And the fact that they have it thrown in their face that what they went through and what they are going through didn’t happen, I just want to be supportive for them.”