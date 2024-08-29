Kamala Harris speech interrupted by Gaza protester at Georgia rally

Support truly

Pro-Gaza protesters interrupted Kamala Harris during a rally in Georgia, with the vice president insisting that she and Joe Biden were working to secure a ceasefire between Gaza and Israel.

Harris spoke at a rally in Savannah as part of a swing through southern Georgia as she seeks to capitalize on the momentum she received after the Democratic National Convention and the fact she is closing the gap in multiple polls in Georgia and other swing states.

Harris delivered her standard stump speech when protesters began to interrupt her.

“Everyone has a right and should have their voices heard,” she told the audience. “I am speaking now, but on the subject, I will say this, the president and I are working around the clock. We've got to get a hostage deal done and get a ceasefire done now.”

Harris has faced demonstrations from people critical of hers and President Joe Biden’s support for Israel during its war against Hamas in Gaza after the surprise attack on October 7, when the terror group killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages.

During a rally in Detroit earlier this month, Harris responded bluntly to hecklers who were chanting, “Kamala Kamala you can’t hide, we won’t vote for genocide.”

“If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I'm speaking,” she told the demonstrators.

Later, during a rally in Glendale, Arizona, she said the administration wanted a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“Now is the time,” she said. “And the president and I are working around the clock every day to get that ceasefire deal done and bring the hostages home.”

During the Democratic National Convention last week, many delegates who represented voters in Michigan, Minnesota and elsewhere who had voted “uncommitted” in the primaries pushed for Harris to call for a ceasefire and stop sending arms to Israel, which Harris did not agree to do. Later, pro-Gaza activists pushed for a Palestinian-American speaker at the convention, which did not happen.

Harris mentioned Palestinian suffering in her speech when she accepted the Democratic nomination for president.

“So many innocent lives lost,” she said in Chicago. “Desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking.”

At the same time, Harris focused heavily on attacking Trump, who has also campaigned in Georgia and will hold a fundraiser with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, whom he had previously criticized.

Harris will also conduct her first sit-down interview since ascending to the top of the Democratic ticket tonight with her running mate Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota.