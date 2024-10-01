Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign is going after Donald Trump’s conceptual healthcare plan in a new ad blitz that uses the former president’s own words against him.

The ad, titled “Concepts of a Plan”, uses Trump’s answer during the second presidential debate to attack the former president’s lacking health care plan and his administration’s attempt to get rid of the Affordable Care Act – otherwise known as Obamacare.

“I have concepts of a plan,” Trump said in the debate clip used in the ad.

Harris responded, “You have no plan” before explaining the positive impact of the ACA.

“[Donald Trump] tried to get rid of the Affordable Care Act and what the Affordable Care Act has done is eliminate the ability of insurance companies to deny people with pre-existing conditions,” Harris said.

She also highlighted the policies the Biden administration has passed to make health care more affordable. Including, capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month and prescription medication for seniors at $2,000 per year.

“When I am president we will do that for all people understanding that access to health care should be a right and not just a privilege of those who can afford it,” Harris said.

The “Concept of a Plan” ad is part of the $370 million digital and television advertising investment the Harris campaign is rolling out ahead of Election Day.

It will air on broadcast and cable programming nationally, trying to target voters who watch shows like Chicago Med, Grey’s Anatomy, Brilliant Minds, 9-1-1, Untold Stories of the ER and more.

“Being president is about who you fight for,” Michael Tyler, communications director for Harris–Walz campaign said in a statement.

“Every time Donald Trump opens his mouth and says ‘health care,’ he makes clear that he’s only out there for himself and his wealthy friends – not the tens of millions of seniors, Medicaid recipients, and Americans with preexisting health conditions that know the Affordable Care Act is a lifeline,” Tyler said.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris sparred over healthcare policies during the second presidential debate in September ( AFP via Getty Images )

He compared that to Harris who will “fight for all Americans” by lowering healthcare costs and protecting access to healthcare for all.

The ad arrives just as the Harris campaign releases a report detailing the potential Trump healthcare plan that they believe will “rip away” coverage for people with preexisting conditions and reproductive healthcare services.

It is unclear what plan for healthcare, if any, Trump has. The former president has long criticized the ACA.

During his administration, he tried to replace the ACA with the American Health Care Act of 2017 but was unsuccessful.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, said in a statement that Trump will “release more details” but his “overall position” on healthcare is to bring costs down and increase the quality of care by improving competition in the market place.