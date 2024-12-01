Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Democrats want Vice President Kamala Harris to stop asking her supporters for money after she reportedly raised $1.4bn for her campaign and ended it with $20m in debt.

“I understand that the Harris campaign is in a very difficult position with the debt that they have, and so sometimes you just have to make practical decisions,” Mike Nellis, founder of the Democratic digital firm Authentic, told Politico. “But yeah, I think that stuff like that erodes trust.”

It’s not uncommon for presidential candidates to end their campaigns in debt. Hillary Clinton ended her 2008 campaign with $25m in debt and Barack Obama ended his 2012 campaign with $6.8m. The debts were settled in 2013 and 2018 respectively.

Harris’s campaign is attempting to raise funds for costs associated with ending the presidential bid, like maintaining staff, closing offices and ensuring financial reports are in compliance, the outlet reported.

Some of the emails being sent out by the campaign state: “Even a quick donation of $50 is enough to help us in this fight” and “And with only hours left to hit our goal today, NOW is the best time to rush your support.”

Supporters cheer during a community rally with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris 27 October 2024 ( AP )

Canceling out campaign debt can come with some challenges due to limits on campaign contributions. It’s been reported that Harris’s campaign spent $551m on digital and TV ads.

The emails to supporters are raising cash for a joint fundraising committee affiliated with her campaign. The money will first go through the DNC, then the campaign’s recount account, and then to state parties, according to Politico. The committee will pay for expenses before the transfers happen.

Democratic watchers worry that Harris could be destroying relationships with donors by asking them to give her money after she raised millions within the first week of her campaign, eventually bringing in more than $1bn.

James Zogby, a DNC member who is vying for the committee’s vice chair position, said that the messages were not a “good look” and that the party’s donation solicitations can have a “begging” tone.