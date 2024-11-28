Texas governor threatens to pull children’s hospital funding over doctor’s viral post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has threatened a children’s hospital with “consequences” after a doctor posted a viral TikTok telling patients they’re not legally obligated to tell a hospital their citizenship status.

On November 1, a new executive order went into effect requiring Texas hospitals that accept Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Plan to ask patients if they’re US citizens. The question now appears on intake forms at hospitals across the state, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Dr. Tony Pastor, a cardiologist at Texas Children’s Hospital and assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine, went on to post a TikTok on November 11 telling patients they’re not obligated to answer the question. The video went viral, garnering more than one million views.

As a result, the Republican governor said on Wednesday the hospital’s state funding could be at risk.

“Hey Texas Children’s Hospital & Baylor College of Medicine this doctor is putting your Medicaid & Medicare funding at risk,” Abbott wrote on X, sharing a link to an Express-News article that reports on Pastor’s video.

“ou [sic] better think twice & have crystal clear records,” he added. “There will be consequences for failing to follow the law in the Order.”

open image in gallery A new executive order from Abbott went into effect on November 1 requiring Texas hospitals that accept Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Plan to ask patients if they’re US citizens ( Getty Images )

Pastor told his followers in the viral TikTok, which appears to be deleted as of Thursday, that “people do not actually have to answer the question.”

“So my proposal to everyone who’s seeing this is, just know that you do not have to answer this question,” Pastor said.

The cardiologist posted another TikTok earlier this week expanding on his argument.

“This new law that's asking hospitals for immigration status is under the guise of trying to get data on how much money we're spending on undocumented patients,” he said.

Pastor also said he’s “going to keep advocating for our patients because that’s why we went to medical school, and not to be ICE deportation people,” according to local outlet KFOXTV.

Pastor isn’t the only one informing patients that they don’t have to answer the question.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District released a flyer informing patients they do not have to tell the hospital their citizenship status.

“You do not have to answer the citizenship question if you don’t want to. Your answer will not affect your care — you will not be turned away,” the flyer states. “You have a right to life-saving care, regardless of citizenship or immigration status.”

The American Civil Liberties Union has also said patients aren’t legally required to respond.

A representative for Texas Children’s Hospital told KFOXTV that they intend to comply with the law.

"Texas Children’s fully supports Governor Abbott’s new Executive Order and is in full compliance,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement. “We have worked closely with the Texas Hospital Association and our industry partners across the state to ensure compliance in advance of the effective date.”

“While we recognize that individuals working at Texas Children’s hold their own personal views on many topics, those opinions do not necessarily reflect the official position of Texas Children’s Hospital,” the spokesperson added. “We will continue to prioritize patient care while ensuring we are in full compliance with all laws and legal directives."

The Independent has contacted Pastor for comment.