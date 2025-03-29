Denmark hits back at Trump over Greenland future: ‘Change your tone’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has criticised the Trump administration's approach to Denmark and Greenland, taking issue with its "tone" while emphasising Denmark's commitment to Arctic security and cooperation with the US.

Rasmussen’s remarks, shared in a social media video, followed US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Greenland, a strategically important island.

"Many accusations and many allegations have been made. And of course we are open to criticism," Mr Rasmussen said speaking in English.

"But let me be completely honest: we do not appreciate the tone in which it is being delivered. This is not how you speak to your close allies.

"And I still consider Denmark and the United States to be close allies."

Mr Vance on Friday said Denmark has "underinvested" in Greenland's security and demanded that Denmark change its approach as President Donald Trump pushes to take over the Danish territory.

Mr Vance visited US troops on Pituffik Space Base on mineral-rich Greenland alongside his wife and other senior US officials for a trip that was ultimately scaled back after an uproar among Greenlanders and Danes who were not consulted about the original itinerary.

open image in gallery Vice President JD Vance, left, and second lady Usha Vance pose during a tour of Pituffik Space Base, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Greenland. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP) ( AP )

"Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland," Mr Vance said on Friday.

"You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people.

"That has to change."

Mr Vance said the US has "no option" but to take a significant position to ensure the security of Greenland as he encouraged a push in Greenland for independence from Denmark.

"I think that they ultimately will partner with the United States," Mr Vance said.

"We could make them much more secure.

"We could do a lot more protection.

"And I think they'd fare a lot better economically as well."

open image in gallery Vice President JD Vance, right, and second lady Usha Vance arrive at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, Friday, March 28, 2025. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP) ( AP )

The reaction by members of Greenland's parliament and residents has rendered that unlikely, with anger erupting over the Trump administration's attempts to annex the vast Arctic island.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen pushed back on Mr Vance's claim that Denmark is not doing enough for defence in the Arctic, calling her country "a good and strong ally".

And Greenlandic politicians on Thursday agreed to form a new government, banding together to resist Mr Trump's overtures.

Four of the five parties elected to Greenland's parliament earlier this month have agreed to form a coalition that will have 23 of 31 seats in the legislature.

Mr Lokke Rasmussen, in his video, reminded viewers of the 1951 defence agreement between Denmark and the United States.

Since 1945, the American military presence in Greenland has decreased from thousands of soldiers over 17 bases and installations on the island, he said, to the remote Pituffik Space Base in the northwest with some 200 soldiers today.

The 1951 agreement "offers ample opportunity for the United States to have a much stronger military presence in Greenland", the foreign minister said.

"If that is what you wish, then let us discuss it."

Mr Lokke Rasmussen added that Denmark has increased its own investment into Arctic defence.

In January, Denmark announced 14.6 billion Danish kroner (2.1 billion US dollars) in financial commitments for Arctic security covering three new naval vessels, long-range drones and satellites.