‘Their loss’ White House says to governors skipping meeting after no Dems invited

The National Governors Association (NGA) has canceled a planned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump later this month, after the White House reportedly excluded Democratic governors. Chairman Kevin Stitt confirmed the decision on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Governors from across the U.S. traditionally gather annually in Washington for the NGA meeting.

It is customary for the president to host them at the White House for a session with Cabinet secretaries and other officials, followed by a black-tie dinner for the governors and their spouses.

Brandon Tatum, CEO of the bipartisan association representing U.S. governors, criticized the White House's move, stating, "To disinvite individual governors to the White House sessions undermines an important opportunity for federal-state collaboration."

He added, "At this moment in our nation’s history, it is critical that institutions continue to stand for unity, dignity and constructive engagement."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded on Tuesday, asserting that the president "can invite whomever he wants to dinner and events here at the White House." She added: "He welcomes all those who received an invitation to come and if they don't want to, that's their loss."

The White House meeting, scheduled for Feb. 20, was slated to be part of the NGA's annual winter gathering. The association's leadership comprises nine members, including Republican chairman Stitt and Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who serves as vice chairman.

The New York Times reported last week that Donald Trump still planned to hold a separate, bipartisan dinner for governors and their spouses at the White House. However, the newspaper stated Trump personally blocked invites for Moore and Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who is also a member of the association.

David Turner, a spokesperson for Moore, commented, "The National Governors Association has a long tradition of bipartisan gatherings to trade best practices and ideas, regardless of party affiliation. It's what Americans expect and deserve and unfortunately, the White House does not seem to feel the same."

A spokesperson for Polis did not immediately respond when reached for comment.