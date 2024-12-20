Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Congress is scrambling to avoid a government shutdown before funding runs dry Friday night at midnight.

Thirty-eight Republicans voted against a proposal backed by President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday night to keep the government funded and raise the debt ceiling. This came after Trump waded into the debate over the funding deal following repeated outbursts from his newfound confidant Elon Musk.

Speaker Mike Johnson must now find a deal that can keep Trump and the conservatives in his own conference on board, that can win the support of a significant number of House Democrats, that can find support in the Democratic Senate and White House, and that at the same time allows him to retain the speakership.

While it’s usually a good bet that lawmakers want to go home for the holidays and that shutdowns are seen as a losing proposition, both Trump and Johnson have been considering allowing a shutdown to happen, spending last night looking at the pros and cons, according to Politico.

But Johnson’s team was also looking at the passage of a “clean” continuing resolution to keep the government open until January.

Senate Republicans grew irate Thursday after two proposals to keep the government open failed this week.

“I get weary with the drama associated with this. This is so dysfunctional and so distracting from the things we should be doing,” Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn said, according to The Hill. But he still said there was hope that “we’ll pull the rabbit out of the hat” and find a government funding deal before the midnight deadline.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Republican from Louisiana, speaks to the media during a vote on a revised continuing resolution bill at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on December 19, 2024. He’s now scrambling to find a deal to fund the government ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump ally Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said the failure of Johnson’s latest proposal made a shutdown all but a certainty.

“Shut it down. It’s what’s going to happen. They’re going to shut it down. I guess they’ll try to work it out but, you know, shutting it down isn’t going to make a lot of difference right now,” he said, according to The Hill.

“You could shut it down to Jan. 5 and come back. Everyone’s going to get paid anyway,” Tuberville added in reference to federal workers.

The senator was asked if Trump still has confidence in Johnson.

“We’ll see after this fiasco,” he said.

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul indicated that he wasn’t planning to back the legislation that Johnson tried to get through the House as he doesn’t want to raise the debt ceiling unless it’s accompanied by major cuts in spending.

The deal Johnson took to the floor of the House Thursday night would have raised new spending by $110 billion and the debt ceiling by more than $4 trillion.

Paul and other senators noted they don’t know when the House may pass a deal that makes it to the Senate.

“It’s kind of a s***show over there, so who knows when that’s going to happen,” he said.

The failed vote Thursday night came after frenzied negotiations about how to avert a shutdown following Trump’s shooting down of the more than 1,500-page continuing resolution revealed by congressional leaders Tuesday night.

More follows...