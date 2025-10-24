Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Significant disruption to air travel is anticipated as the U.S. government shutdown enters its 24th day, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warning of impending delays. Air traffic controllers are due to miss their first full paycheck this Tuesday, intensifying concerns over aviation safety.

Some 13,000 air traffic controllers and approximately 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers are currently working without pay.

“I think as we get closer to Tuesday and then after, I think you're going to see far more disruption,” Duffy said on Fox News’ America Reports.

The state of air safety is being closely monitored for any signs of worsening delays or cancellations. Such disruptions are viewed as a potential lever to pressure lawmakers into resolving the ongoing political deadlock.

Duffy said at a press conference at Philadelphia Airport that the Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic controller academy will run out of money within weeks to pay air traffic control students and that a few students had already decided to withdraw or not begin classes.

Airlines are bracing for more disruptions.

Republicans including Duffy blame Democrats for not reopening the government. Democrats say it is President Donald Trump and Republicans who refuse to negotiate over health care subsidies that expire at the end of the year.

Democratic Representative Rick Larsen said Republicans should negotiate. "Controllers should never have to wonder where they will find money to pay their mortgage or put food on the table," Larsen said.

National Air Traffic Controllers Association President Nick Daniels said at the press conference that controllers are under immense stress and some are taking second jobs to pay their bills.

The shutdown "leads to an unnecessary distraction, and they cannot be 100% focused on their jobs, which makes this system less safe," Daniels said. "We didn't start a shutdown. We don't end the shutdown -- our elected officials do. And our message is simple -- end the shutdown today."

About 6.6 percent of flights delayed Thursday were due to air traffic controller absences -- slightly above the normal 5 percent -- but much lower than the 53 percent seen on prior days during the shutdown, the Transportation Department said.

On Thursday, the FAA said air traffic control staffing issues forced it to delay travel at airports in New York, Washington, Newark and Houston.

In 2019, during a 35-day shutdown, the number of absences by controllers and TSA officers rose as workers missed paychecks, extending wait times at some airport check points. Authorities were forced to slow air traffic in New York and Washington.

The FAA is about 3,500 air traffic controllers short of targeted staffing levels and many had been working mandatory overtime and six-day weeks even before the shutdown.