House GOP hopes to pass funding package to avoid shutdown: LIVE

House Republicans are hoping to pass a funding package ahead of the next government shutdown deadline on 17 November.

Speaker Mike Johnson released his plan on Saturday to avoid a partial shutdown and to extend funding for a number of agencies and programmes until 19 January and continue the funding for other government areas until 2 February.

The two-step plan is novel for a stopgap funding bill – legislators usually extend funding for all programmes at the same time and until the same date.

Mr Johnson is attempting to sidestep rebukes from some Republicans who have expressed dismay at the possibility of having to vote on a massive spending bill just before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

In a statement, Mr Johnson said: “This two-step continuing resolution is a necessary bill to place House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative victories.”

“The bill will stop the absurd holiday-season omnibus tradition of massive, loaded up spending bills introduced right before the Christmas recess,” he added.