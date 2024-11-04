Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The former campaign manager for a North Carolina Republican running to oversee public education in the state is facing cyberstalking charges for allegedly snapping covert photos of a woman she then accused of being a Hamas sympathizer.

Jennifer Sloan Rachmuth, who until June oversaw Michele Morrow’s bid for state schools superintendent, was arrested Sunday over the bizarre incident, which occurred at a supermarket in a Raleigh suburb.

Rachmuth is known for her incendiary online posts, according to local Fox affiliate WGHP , which first reported on her arrest.

Police say Rachmuth, 54, took pictures of an employee in the bakery department who was wearing a keffiyeh, a black-and-white Bedouin scarf that has become a symbol of support for the Palestinian people.

“Went to @HarrisTeeter in Holly Springs and saw this Hamas sympathizer,” Rachmuth wrote in an October 31 post on X. “When I asked her why she was wearing a keffiyeh, the store manager told me to leave!!”

Jennifer Sloan Rachmuth, a fomrer GOP operative, was charged with one count of cyberstalking ( Holly Springs Police Department )

On Sunday, Rachmuth was arrested by the Holly Springs PD and hit with one count of cyberstalking over the X post, which were made “for the purpose of terrifying, harassing or embarrassing” the supermarket employee, according to a warrant viewed by WGHP.

“Today I was arrested for making this post 4 days ago,” Rachmuth posted on social media. “I believe the North Carolina Democratic Party is involved. I will fight this and continue to fight against antisemitism on campus and in the public square. @HarrisTeeter and @kroger have been put on notice.”

In an email on Monday, Rachmuth told The Independent that authorities told her she was charged improperly and that the district attorney would be getting the case dropped.

“I will be taking steps to ensure this travesty doesn’t happen to others,” Rachmuth said, without elaborating on why she thinks Democrats are to blame.