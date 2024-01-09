GOP fails to impeach Maine election official for barring Trump from ballot

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Republicans failed to impeach Maine's top election official for her decision to take Donald Trump off the state's ballot for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

The Maine House of Representatives voted 80-60 along party lines to reject the impeachment resolution against Maine Secretary of State Shanna Bellows. She is the first secretary of state to bar a candidate from running for president under the US Constitution's insurrection clause, according to the Associated Press.

Ms Bellows called the impeachment attempt an exercise in political theatre and has said she will adhere to any rulings — such as a judgement from the US Supreme Court — regarding Mr Trump's removal from the ballot.

Republicans have argued that removing Mr Trump from the ballot would disenfranchise the 300,000 voters who selected him in the 2020 election.

Congressman Michael Soboleski called Ms Bellows' decision "election interference of the highest order." His colleague, James Thorne, said they did nothing but "further divide the political banner between the parties, and indeed the people of the state of Maine."

The impeachment proposal called for an investigation into Ms Bellows's decision. Had it moved forward, it would have required a trial in the state's Senate, where Democrats control the majority.

Democratic lawmakers praised Ms Bellows' actions. Congressman Kevin O'Connell said she "faithfully discharged her oath of office." He referred to Ms Bellows as an "honorable person" who should not be removed from office for executing the duties of her position.

"You might disagree with her decision, and some folks do. But every government official has an obligation to follow the law and fulfil their oath to the Constitution," he said.

She specifically cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment in her decision. That section prohibits individuals "engaged in insurrection" from holding public office.

The former president was also removed from the ballot in Colorado. That decision has been appealed to the US Supreme Court.