Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Journalist Georgia Fort was apparently arrested on a social media live stream by FBI agents at 6.30 am this morning, over charges related to a protest in Minnesota.

Fort was one of several journalists who filmed a demonstration at Cities Church in St Paul's on January, which saw protestors interrupting a service and chanting, “ICE OUT.”

Her arrest follows that of Don Lemon, the former CNN star, who has also been arrested in connection with the protest, which had been organized to show opposition to Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

open image in gallery Acclaimed journalist Georgia Fort was arrested on a livestream after FBI agents arrived at her door ( Georgia Fort )

Fort’s arrest unfolded on a livestream, with her telling viewers that FBI agents had been given an arrest warrant by a grand jury.

“I wanted to alert the public that agents are at my door right now,” Fort said

“My children are here, they are impacted by this,” she said. “This is all stemming from the fact that I filmed a protest as a member of the media.

“We are supposed to have our constitutional right of the freedom to film, to be a member of the press,” she continued. “I don’t feel like I have my First Amendment right as a member of the press because now federal agents are at my door for filming the church protest a few weeks ago.”

She told listeners that she knew that she was on a defendant’s list and had been following her attorney’s advice.

open image in gallery Journalist Don Lemon was also arrested today after interviewing protestors at Cities Church ( Don Lemon/YouTube )

Meanwhile, Lemon was arrested in Los Angeles where he was covering the prestigious Grammy Awards. His attorney, Abbe Lowell, confirmed the news in a statement seen by PBS.

"Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court,” she said, insisting that her client had been following the law at the January 18 protest.

“Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done,” she added. “The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable.

“There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed Fort and Lemon’s arrests on social media.

“At my direction, early this morning federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota,” she gloated on X.