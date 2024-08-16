Support truly

A key swing county in Georgia has approved nearly $50,000 in funding toward panic buttons for election workers this November.

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved the funding on Tuesday as part of a $2.43 million package for the upcoming election presented by the director of the county’s Board of Elections and Registration.

Now, the Board of Elections has the funding to purchase some 200 devices for workers.

The devices are small rectangles that fit in pockets and can be worn on a lanyard, NBC News reports. They can be programmed to send alerts to local law enforcement and can pair with cellphones to transmit the user’s location.

Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid told The Independent they approved the funding to help the Board of Elections keep workers safe.

“There has been a trust with respect to this elemental aspect of government to ensure that people have the opportunity to vote,” Cupid told The Independent.

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved funding for panic devices for election workers amid rising threats against them ( Cobb County )

“Those that are responsible for that process feel a level of concern and possibly even threats that they have not felt in the past,” she continued. “It is pretty unfortunate.”

Cobb County isn’t the first to use these devices. More than half of Georgia’s counties use them, NBC News reports.

Threats against election officials are on the rise across the country in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, during which Donald Trump and other major GOP players falsely claimed the vote was fraudulent and President Joe Biden did not win the election.

At least four secretaries of state have revealed they have received death threats since the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, one in six election workers reported being threatened because of their job, according to a 2022 survey from the Brennan Center for Justice.

Cobb County borders Fulton County, where Trump is being charged alongside his former attorney Rudy Giuliani and several others over election interference charges. It was there that Trump had his infamous booking photo taken, which has proven to be a massive fundraising machine for his campaign.

Donald Trump seen in his infamous booking photo after he was criminally charged in Fulton County ( via REUTERS )

Giuliani now owes $148 million after he was found guilty of defaming two election workers in Georgia: Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.

Moss has previously said that she has received countless threats and that she is scared for her life.

“I’m most scared of my son finding me and my mom hanging in front of our house, or having to get news at school that I was killed,” she testified. “That’s what I’m most afraid of.”