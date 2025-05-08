Georgia civil rights committee member resigns after being charged with homicide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A member of Georgia's advisory committee for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights has resigned after his charges associated with a deadly hit-and-run came to light.

DeAndre Pickett, who was first appointed in 2020, was charged with vehicular homicide and hit and run in August 2024, court records show. He posted a $50,000 bond two days after his arrest and then appeared to have resumed his official duties.

Joseph Banks III died in the crash, Fox5 reported. Now, the victim’s family is speaking out.

"He hit a human being and did not stop," Latoya Banks, the victim’s sister, told the outlet. "Joseph was crossing the street and a vehicle struck and hit him, and he died on impact.

Pickett was appointed to another term as recently as March, records show.

But then, Banks got involved. She got in touch with the government agency in April.

open image in gallery DeAndre Pickett, a member of the Georgia advisory committee for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, resigned after homicide charges came to light ( Fulton County Sheriff's Office )

"I was like, you know what? Let me just Google him," she told Fox5. "That's when everything popped up, his credentials. He was just appointed to his second term for the U.S. Commission of Civil Rights. I was shocked.”

The commission is made up of eight commissioners, four of whom are appointed by the president and four by Congress. Each state has an advisory committee, which is approved by the eight commissioners. Each advisory committee member has a four-year term.

After his reappointment, Pickett wrote in a post on LinkedIn: “This appointment is incredibly meaningful to me. As someone who understands the challenges faced by communities that are often overlooked and underestimated, I am eager to contribute to shaping policies that reflect our true realities, uphold our rights, and honor the dignity of every Georgian.”

Banks objected to his role on a commission advocating for civil rights.

"You're fighting for civil rights or you're empowering the youth. You're a mentor, you know, all of these great things, to the public or on paper or whatever. But he killed a human being," she said.

A spokesperson for the commission confirmed to the outlet that he resigned after being asked about the allegations.

The Independent has reached out to the commission and an attorney for Pickett.

His attorney told the outlet that the case was still active, so Pickett couldn’t comment, but said in a statement: “We extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Joseph Banks.”

"This is an unimaginable tragedy, and Dr. Pickett is overwhelmed with profound remorse and sorrow. Dr. Pickett has been a steadfast presence in the community throughout his life - committed to public service, civic engagement, and the well-being of those he has served,” he continued. “His record of service has been both meaningful and consistent, and this incident stands in stark contrast to the values he has long upheld."