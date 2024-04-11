Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A special prosecutor has been assigned to look into whether Georgia Lt Gov Burt Jones should face criminal charges over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia announced Thursday that its executive director, Pete Skandalakis, will handle the matter after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was barred from prosecuting Jones as part of her election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others.

Jones was one of 16 state Republicans who signed a certificate stating that Mr Trump had won Georgia and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors even though Democrat Joe Biden had been declared the winner in the state. As a state senator in the wake of the election, he also sought a special session of Georgia’s Legislature aimed at overturning Biden’s narrow win in the state.

As Ms Willis was investigating possible illegal election meddling by Mr Trump and others, Mr Jones argued that Ms Willis should not be able to pursue charges against him because she had hosted a fundraiser for his Democratic opponent in the lieutenant governor’s race. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled in July 2022 that Willis’ actions created an “actual and untenable” conflict of interest.

Judge McBurney’s ruling left it up to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council, a nonpartisan state agency that supports district attorneys, to appoint a prosecutor to decide whether Mr Jones should be charged. Right after Mr Trump and the others were indicted, Mr Skandalakis said he would begin looking for an appropriate prosecutor. But he instead decided to appoint himself.

The statement announcing Mr Skandalakis’ appointment cites state bar rules and says that “no further comments will be made at this time.”

Mr Jones has previously denied wrongdoing, saying he and other electors acted on the advice of lawyers to preserve Mr Trump’s chances if the former president won a court challenge that was pending at the time. Three others who signed the Republican elector certificate were among those indicted along with Mr Trump in August by a Fulton County grand jury.

In a statement Thursday, Mr Jones welcomed the news of Mr Skandalakis’s appointment.

“I’m happy to see this process move forward and look forward to the opportunity to get this charade behind me,” Mr Jones said. “Fani Willis has made a mockery of this legal process, as she tends to do. I look forward to a quick resolution and moving forward with the business of the state of Georgia.”

Mr Trump and the 18 others indicted in August were accused of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally try to overturn Mr Trump’s loss in Georgia. Four people have pleaded guilty after reaching deals with prosecutors. The others, including the former president, have pleaded not guilty. No trial date has been set.