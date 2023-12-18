Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

George Santos has revealed that it was a staffer’s baby he was carrying through the halls of Congress in a viral moment earlier this year.

During the House speaker fight following Kevin McCarthy’s ouster in early October, Mr Santos was seen screaming at pro-Palestinian protesters in the Longworth House Office Building while holding a two-month-old baby.

Leaving the office of Rep Tim Burchett, Mr Santos was asked if it was his baby.

“Not yet,” he said at the time.

Speaking to comedian and writer Ziwerekoru “Ziwe” Fumudoh in an interview broadcast on YouTube on Monday, Mr Santos said his response was “a reference to I'm not a parent – I'm not there yet”.

“It was a staffer’s baby,” he added, before rejecting the notion that he was using the child as a prop, instead saying that he “was taking the baby to introduce him to another member of Congress”.

Ziwe asked: “When you do decide to have a child. Would you rather have a gay son, THOT daughter, or pathological liar?”

“I will have a child and I will accept my kid in any way shape or form they come and the best I can do is teach my child to be better than me,” the evicted former congressman responded.

“Do you plan to adopt Black?” the comedian asked.

“I wouldn't be opposed to it,” Mr Santos said. “Especially because I can probably make a Black baby on my own. Granted my dad and my entire dad's family because I'm biracial.”

“Got it. So when you say you could make a Black baby on your own...” Ziwe said.

“Oh, I mean, essentially, physically, like not physically but if I were to use my sperm...” Mr Santos replied.

“To impregnate a woman...” Ziwe continued.

“Yeah, that's a high possibility,” the first openly LGBT+ non-incumbent Republican elected to Congress responded.

In a sprawling interview lasting just over 15 minutes, Mr Santos also said that he could be running for office again, even as he faces 23 federal charges and the possibility of significant jail time.

“Not now but in the future. I'm not ruling it out,” he said, adding that he’s a Republican “for now” but that he could pivot to be an independent “because I think the country needs more independent thinkers now”.

“I'll be back. I'm 35 – they're all in their 50s, I’ll outlive them. Each and last one of them,” he said in reference to the current crop of House members.