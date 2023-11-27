When is the George Santos expulsion vote expected?

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The House of Representatives is expected to meet this week to vote on whether lawmakers should expel the embattled New York Rep George Santos from Congress.

The vote will come nearly two weeks after the House Ethics Committee published a damning report containing “substantial evidence” that Mr Santos allegedly broke various federal laws.

The committee alleged that Mr Santos “knowingly” had his campaign committee file false and incomplete reports to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), used campaign funds for personal expenses, committed violations of the Ethics in Government Act and engaged in fraudulent conduct with a company he co-owned.

Following the report, Representative Michael Guest, the chairman of the Ethics Committee, filed a motion to expel Mr Santos from Congress.

Mr Santos, who was elected to New York’s 3rd Congressional District in 2022, said he is anticipating to be expelled.

“I know I’m going to get expelled when this expulsion resolution goes to the floor,” Mr Santos said during a live Spaces event on X.

The vote could happen as soon as Tuesday, 28 November, when members of the House return from their Thanksgiving holiday break.

In order to expel Mr Santos, the House needs two-thirds of its members to vote in favour of Mr Guest’s motion.

Earlier this month, a similar motion to expel Mr Santos brought by New York Republicans, failed on a 179 to 213 vote. However, this was before the House Ethics Committee report was released.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., talks to reporters as House Republicans hold a caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 (AP)

Mr Santos believes the new vote will conjure enough support to pass though, saying he has “done the math over and over and it doesn’t look really good.”

The New York Congressman called the House Ethics Committee’s report “slanderous” and suggested it was a politically motivated move to force him out of Congress.

Despite this, Mr Santos said he will not seek re-election next year.