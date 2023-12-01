105 Republicans vote to expel disgraced congressman George Santos from Congress

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to expel now-former congressman George Santos of New York, with 105 of his Republicans joining every Democrat to remove the embattled member from office.

Mr Santos joined the ranks of five other members of Congress--all of them Democrats and three of whom were members of the Confederacy--to be expelled, which he said he considered a badge of honor.

The New York freshman Republican became a lightning rod before he was even sworn in after multiple media reports showed that he had fabricated multiple parts of his life story. Many Republicans, including his fellow newly-elected Republicans from districts in New York that voted for Joe Biden, called for his expulsion.

“He needs to focus on the fact that rather than he continues to hang his hat on the people of the 3rd congressional district that sent him here, they didn't send George Santos here,” Rep Anthony D’Esposito of New York told The Independent on Thursday evening before the vote.

The vote on Thursday was the third such attempt to remove Mr Santos from Congress, with another vote having taken place earlier in November led by New York Republicans and one led by Democrats having taken place in May.

As they exited the floor and descended the steps of the US Capitol, Rep Robert Garcia (D-CA) and Dan Goldman (D-NY), who led the charge to remove Mr Santos, high-fived each other.