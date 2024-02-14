Democrats seize back disgraced George Santos’s congressional seat: live

✕ Close George Santos: The imposter in Congress | On The Ground

Democrat Tom Suozzi has won a special election for the House seat that was left vacant when disgraced ex-lawmaker George Santos was expelled from Congress.

Mr Suozzi handily defeated Mazi Pilip to narrow Republicans’ majority in the House to 219-213.

His victory speech was briefly interrupted when pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the stage at his campaign headquarters on Long Island.

The protesters shouted “you support genocide”, before being dragged off stage and drowned out by chants of “Suozzi, Suozzi” from supporters.

When he did begin speaking, Mr Suozzi emphasised his credentials as a pragmatic centrist who would be an effective representative in Washington DC.

Voters had to contend with up to six inches of snow and strong winds, and both candidates offered supporters free rides to the polls in a last-ditch push to beat the elements.

The by-election had shaped up as a bellwether for how suburban voters may cast their ballots in the 2024 general election.

The seat had been up for grabs after Mr Santos was expelled from Congress in December last year when he was exposed as a serial fabulist. He has been charged with felony fraud and dishonesty offences.