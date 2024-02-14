Democrats seize back disgraced George Santos’s congressional seat: live
Tom Suozzi overcomes snowstorm and GOP’s Mazi Pilips in New York’s 3rd Congressional District special election
George Santos: The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
Democrat Tom Suozzi has won a special election for the House seat that was left vacant when disgraced ex-lawmaker George Santos was expelled from Congress.
Mr Suozzi handily defeated Mazi Pilip to narrow Republicans’ majority in the House to 219-213.
His victory speech was briefly interrupted when pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the stage at his campaign headquarters on Long Island.
The protesters shouted “you support genocide”, before being dragged off stage and drowned out by chants of “Suozzi, Suozzi” from supporters.
When he did begin speaking, Mr Suozzi emphasised his credentials as a pragmatic centrist who would be an effective representative in Washington DC.
Voters had to contend with up to six inches of snow and strong winds, and both candidates offered supporters free rides to the polls in a last-ditch push to beat the elements.
The by-election had shaped up as a bellwether for how suburban voters may cast their ballots in the 2024 general election.
The seat had been up for grabs after Mr Santos was expelled from Congress in December last year when he was exposed as a serial fabulist. He has been charged with felony fraud and dishonesty offences.
Tom Suozzi has delivered a crucial House seat back into the Democratcolumn after defeating Republican Mazi Pilip in Tuesday’s special election to replace George Santos in New York’s 3rd district.
Tom Suozzi overcame a blizzard and a strong challenge from Mazi Pilip to flip the seat won by Santos in 2022
Voters in New York’s 3rd Congressional district will choose George Santos’ replacement in Tuesday’s special election.
Prior to his ouster from Congress in December, my colleague Richard Hall ventured deep into Santos’ district to gauge voter reaction to the scandal-plagued former Congressman.
George Santos made waves on the political scene of Washington D.C. by flipping New York’s 3rd congressional district seat in the November midterms, a once reliable Democratic seat. But, soon, reports emerged that many things in his résumé and the life story told to the public wasn’t all strictly true. Santos is refusing to stand aside as the controversy mounts but how long can that position hold? Senior US Correspondent Richard Hall visited Long Island and Nassau county to find out the truth, trying to track down the real George Santos. Watch all episodes of On The Ground now.
George Santos has trolled the Republican Party after they lost a crucial House seat with Tom Suozzi’s victory over Mazi Pilip.
The Independent’s John Bowden has compiled the many, many controversies of the scandal-plagued George Santos.
Pro-Palestinian supporters storm stage during Suozzi victory speech
Tom Suozzi’s victory speech was briefly interrupted when pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the stage at his campaign headquarters on Long Island.
The protesters shouted “you support genocide”, before being dragged off stage and drowned out by chants of “Suozzi, Suozzi” from supporters.
When he did begin speaking, Mr Suozzi emphasised his credentials as a pragmatic centrist who would be an effective representative in Washtingon DC.
He called on Republicans to “stop running around for Trump and start running the country”.
“The people want us to work together. So, get on board or get out of the way.”
Tom Suozzi has delivered a crucial House seat back into the Democratcolumn after defeating Republican Mazi Pilip in Tuesday’s special election to replace George Santos in New York’s 3rd district.
Tom Suozzi overcame a blizzard and a strong challenge from Mazi Pilip to flip the seat won by Santos in 2022
Suozzi maintains big lead as more than 50 per cent of votes in
With 51 per cent of the vote now in, Tom Suozzi is maintaining a significant lead over Mazi Pilip.
Mr Suozzi has 55,000 votes, or 58.7 per cent of the vote so far, compared to 38,000, or 41.3 per cent of the vote, for Ms Pilip.
CNN are reporting that the votes are mostly comprised of early voting, which traditionally favours Democrats.
House votes to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas
In a sign of how crucial tonight’s special election in New York’s 3rd Congressional district could be, the House has voted to impeach Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas by a single vote tonight.
The second attempt to impeach Mr Mayorkas succeeded by 214-213. Three Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the articles of impeachment: Ken Buck of Colorado, Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and Tom McClintock of California.
Read the full story here.
Mayorkas impeached, Speaker tells Independent he ‘deserved’ it over border
Tuesday evening marked the second attempt by House GOP members to impeach the Homeland Security Secretary
Suozzi opens up lead as Queens votes come in
New York 3rd Congressional district is split between a small section of eastern Queens, and Nassau County on Long Island.
With 86 per cent of the votes from Queens in, Tom Suozzi is maintaining his lead of 63 per cent to 37 per cent, according to DecisionDeskHQ.
The majority of the district is in Nassau County, which is yet to report any results. But there are promising signs for the Democratic candidate.
Suozzi takes early lead as votes start to come in
With nine per cent of votes counted, Democrat Tom Suozzi has taken an early lead.
Mr Suozzi has 63 per cent of the vote, with 37 per cent for Republican Mazi Pilip.
Most of the early votes have come from the Democratic stronghold in Queens, according to CNN’s data guru John King.
