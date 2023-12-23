Jump to content

George Santos has a meltdown about Delta Air Lines

The disgraced former lawmaker claimed that his long name — George Anthony Devolder Santos — gives him trouble on the airline, especially compared to those with ‘literally no name’ on their boarding passes

Kelly Rissman
Saturday 23 December 2023 20:38
George Santos doesn't rule out running for office again as an independent

While George Santos has been busy making lucrative Cameo videos since his ouster from Congress, the former Republican lawmaker has now taken to X to share a video on a new subject entirely: his disappointment with Delta Air Lines.

It seems Mr Santos’ expulsion from the House of Representatives earlier this month hasn’t stopped him from complaining about what he claims to be the government’s “very exposed national security”.

In the video, he began with a major caveat: “Everyone knows I’m a big Delta Air Lines guy. Medallion status. I’ve been flying with them for years.”

But, despite his frequent flier status on the airline, the former New York congressman explained how his dream air carrier became a “nightmare”.

First complaining about struggles with his long name, the serial fabulist went on to echo an unsubstantiated online claim that Delta is allegedly transporting undocumented immigrants to New York.

“People literally with no name, no ID…printed and allowed on their boarding pass” can fly on the airline without issue, he claimed – with no evidence.

George Santos railed against the airline in a video on X

(George Santos/X)

Meanwhile, he lamented that it’s difficult for someone with a name as long as his – George Anthony Devolder Santos – to travel.

If “God forbid its not in the format on how I registered my SkyMiles”... “it becomes a mismatch, it’s a nightmare,” he fumed.

Mr Santos then addressed the Delta CEO directly: “I want to ask Ed Bastian… What gives, Ed? You have a very good reputation as one of the airline CEOs, but this is bulls***.”

Continuing his rant, he added: “How about you tell us how many people you’ve transported under this ‘no name, no ID given’? And why is TSA allowing undocumented, unidentified people to travel alongside us in airlines? This is a f***ing crime. Who is going to do something?”

Mr Santos then laid blame on one of his former New York Republican colleagues, who he bizarrely branded a “meatball”.

“Hey, Anthony D’Esposito, how about you do something, you meatball?” Mr Santos asked, before mentioning that the congressman works on the Transportation and Infrastructure committee.

“Congress is a joke. Security is a joke. Our homeland security is falling apart,” he concluded. “We need to revamp all, not just some, but all of government at this point.”

A Delta spokesperson told The Independent that” airlines only accept legitimate bookings and fly people who go through security protocols before travel in partnership with TSA as well as screening at the airport on day of travel”.

