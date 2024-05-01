Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Former US House Representative George Santos has revived his drag persona Kitara Ravache in a new video on Cameo.

With red lipstick and a feather boa, the 35-year-old and serial fabulist brought back the role - whose existence he previously rejected - in a video shared by Cameo on Instagram.

Mr Santos has bragged that he pockets six figures from making videos on the site where people can pay celebrities for personal video messages.

Mr Santos currently charges $300 per video on his personal account. The price for a video with his drag persona is $275.

Cameo shared the video of the return of Ravache on Tuesday.

“It’s your favourite, Kitara. After 18 years in the closet, George Santos pulled me back out, whatever,” Mr Santos says in the footage.

Announcing the comeback on X, he added: “Y’all weren’t ready for this drop? I’ve decided to bring Kitara out of the closet ... for a limited time.”

Former US House Representative George Santos brought back his drag persona in a Cameo video ( Screenshot / Instagram / Cameo )

He went on to claim that 20 per cent of proceeds will go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports first responders, and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

The Independent has contacted Tunnel to Towers and the fellowship for comment.

It has previously been reported that a veteran alleged Mr Santos stole about $3,000 in donations meant for his dying service dog.

Democratic strategist Keith Edwards shared the video on X, writing that Mr Santos “must be desperate for money”.

“I hear you’re a bunch of little freaks out there and you love to dance all night long like it’s nobody’s business,” Mr Santos told the Cameo viewers as Ravache.

“You know what? You’ve got to elevate it, got to make it more risque, you’ve got to make it more fun. Where’s the zhush?” he added. “I have an advice for you. How about put some wigs on? Get some boas and go have real fun. Let’s see who whips your hair faster, you know side to side, whatever but y’all gotta stop being boring.”

Mr Santos was expelled from the House in early December last year after an Ethics Committee report found that there was “substantial evidence” that he had “knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission; used campaign funds for personal purposes; engaged in fraudulent conduct in connection with RedStone Strategies LLC; and engaged in knowing and willful violations of the Ethics in Government Act as it relates to his Financial Disclosure (FD) Statements filed with the House”.

George Santos attended the 2024 State of the Union wearing a Laken Riley pin ( AFP via Getty Images )

The report revealed that Mr Santos had spent around $6,000 in campaign donations at the luxury brand Ferragamo and Botox injections, according to campaign spreadsheets. It was also reported that campaign funds were used for OnlyFans subscriptions – the site best known for hosting adult content.

Mr Santos was first elected to Congress in 2022 after losing his first attempt in 2020. Reports later revealed he had told lies about his grandparents being Holocaust survivors and his mother dying on 9/11.

In May, Mr Santos was charged with 13 charges in a Long Island federal court. Several months later, he was hit with a superseding indictment listing 23 counts.

He initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, but there have been reports that he’s in talks for a possible plea deal.

Following his ouster, Democrats won back Mr Santos’s seat in a special election.

Mr Santos announced that he was running as an independent in New York’s 1st congressional district before withdrawing his bid.