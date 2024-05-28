US’ $320m pier in Gaza breaks apart days after supplies began arriving in war-torn region
The temporary pier built off the coast of Gaza by the US military to transport aid into the war-torn region has broken apart.
Heavy seas damaged the pier on Tuesday and sections need “rebuilding and repairing,” a Pentagon spokesperson said.
The pier will be moved to Ashdod, a port in Israel, where repairs will be carried out over the course of more than a week.
The damage was first reported by NBC News.
The pier consists of a narrow causeway to carry aid to Gaza and a broader area to place supplies transported by ship. Officials said it disconnected on Sunday, according to CNN.
More follows...
