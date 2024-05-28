Jump to content

US’ $320m pier in Gaza breaks apart days after supplies began arriving in war-torn region

Gustaf Kilander
Washington DC
Tuesday 28 May 2024 20:32
The temporary pier built off the coast of Gaza by the US military to transport aid into the war-torn region has broken apart.

Heavy seas damaged the pier on Tuesday and sections need “rebuilding and repairing,” a Pentagon spokesperson said.

The pier will be moved to Ashdod, a port in Israel, where repairs will be carried out over the course of more than a week.

The damage was first reported by NBC News.

The pier consists of a narrow causeway to carry aid to Gaza and a broader area to place supplies transported by ship. Officials said it disconnected on Sunday, according to CNN.

The image provided by U.S. Central Command shows the Trident Pier on the coast of Gaza Strip on May 16, 2024
The image provided by U.S. Central Command shows the Trident Pier on the coast of Gaza Strip on May 16, 2024 (AP)
This image provided by the U.S. Army shows trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates and the United States Agency for International Development cross the Trident Pier before arriving on the beach on the Gaza Strip, May 17, 2024
This image provided by the U.S. Army shows trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates and the United States Agency for International Development cross the Trident Pier before arriving on the beach on the Gaza Strip, May 17, 2024 (AP)

More follows...

