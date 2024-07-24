Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Outside of Benjamin Netanyahu’s congressional address on Wednesday rallygoers seemed hopeful about the future, if unable to find that same optimism for the present.

The visit of Israel’s controversial leader on Capitol Hill drew thousands to the streets, shutting down several blocks while a smaller group led a march around the vicinity. Though Netanyahu was speaking to Congress, it was the presidential race atop the minds of both demonstrators and speakers who delivered addresses between shouted chants of “free, free Palestine!”.

Both at the main rally and a much smaller sidewalk setup organized by the Socialist Equality Party, speakers warned that Vice President Kamala Harris’s ascension to the top of the Democratic ticket meant little hope for a meaningful shift in US-Israel policy either in the next few months or under a potential Harris administration.

However, it was in that potential Kamala Harris presidency that organizers found reason for hope — even if Harris herself remains, like Biden, an ally of Israel generally. Speakers at Wednesday’s event pointed to two factors, Harris’s apparent decision to avoid attending today’s speech and the decision by Biden to step aside, as signs that the political pressure exerted by their movement on the Democratic Party was working. The Democrats’ dropping of Biden, they reasoned, was not only attributable to concerns about his age and mental faculties but also the uncommitted-vote movement which won a handful of delegates in the primary process this spring.

One speaker said it plainly: “Joe Biden is not the nominee because of you”, she told the cheering crowd. “Kamala Harris is the nominee because of you.”

Demonstrators listen to speakers at the main stage of a rally outside of Congress during Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to a joint session of the House and Senate on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 ( John Bowden )

But that speaker and others also pointed to Harris’s private meeting with the Israeli prime minister this week as a sign that a serious shift in policy was not imminent.

A puppet depicting Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, is carried by protesters on July 24, 2024 in Washington DC as Netanyahu spoke to Congress. ( John Bowden )

A number of activists took to Twitter to make the point that Harris was “just as bad” as Biden when it came to US-Israel policy in an apparent attempt to head off any undue sense of victory throughout the movement. For months, the pro-Palestine left has argued that the White House has put insufficient pressure on Israel, which is the recipient of billions of dollars in US weapons and ammunition, to reach a ceasefire in Gaza or to adequately mitigate civilian casualties across the region.

Biden leaves office a disgraced war criminal but let’s make no illusions about where Kamala stands on Israel:



-Regular AIPAC speaker

-Compared Selma & US Civil Rights struggle to her pro-Israel activism

-Called BDS “anti-semitic”

-Co-sponsored resolution against Obama in support… — Abby Martin (@AbbyMartin) July 22, 2024

Spoiler alert: Kamala Harris’s position on the genocide in Gaza is just as bad as Biden’s. pic.twitter.com/DEiO5Kv3yC — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) July 23, 2024

The protests remained largely peaceful, with a few outbreaks of chaos. In one instance, protesters were prevented from marching down a street by police and initiated a tug-of-war with officers over a barricade; a few were pepper-sprayed. In another moment, demonstrators took down American flags outside of Union Station and burned them, along with an effigy of Netanyahu.

BREAKING: Capitol police pepper-sprayed and tear gassed demonstrators who protesting against 10 months of genocide perpetuated by the US and war criminal Netanyahu who is speaking in front of Congress today. pic.twitter.com/u2Z5du9Z8w — Palestinian Youth Movement (@palyouthmvmt) July 24, 2024

Biden in particular has been sharply criticized for telling a journalist that he would stop supplying weapons to Israel if the IDF went into the city of Rafah; numerous military operations have taken place in Rafah since the president made that promise, but US officials have repeatedly contended that they don’t rise to the scale that would trigger a US response. Meanwhile, reports indicate that large parts of Rafah have been devastated by fighting.

Harris has one advantage on the issue of Gaza, though it is a temporary one: as vice president, she has not yet been called to enunciate her own path forward to the end of the conflict in Gaza and beyond to the potential establishment of a Palestinian state. Given that she remains a Biden administration official, however, it will be difficult for her to lay out a plan that differs significantly from Biden’s even though the president is no longer her running mate.

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, after taking over the Biden-Harris campaign following Joe Biden’s decision to step aside. ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Last November, she indicated that she would defer to Israel in its handling of military actions across Gaza, telling reporters in the United Kingdom: "We are not telling Israel how to conduct this war."

At that press conference, she would go on to call the loss of civilian life “heartbreaking” but repeatedly declined to say whether a strike on a refugee camp by Israeli forces crossed a line.

In an interview this month with The Nation , Harris did however indicate that she may hold a more nuanced view than her boss on one angle of the Gaza issue: the subject of student protests in the US calling for divestment from Israel by major universities.

“They are showing exactly what the human emotion should be, as a response to Gaza,” she said. “There are things some of the protesters are saying that I absolutely reject, so I don’t mean to wholesale endorse their points. But we have to navigate it. I understand the emotion behind it.”