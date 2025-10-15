Gavin Newsom compares Joe Rogan to Trump in latest attack on podcaster but asks to appear on hit show
CaIifornia governor says ‘snack-sized’ broadcaster ‘too chicken’ to invite him on air
California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has resumed his attack on podcaster Joe Rogan, referring to him as “snack-sized,” comparing him to “Dozy” President Donald Trump, and suggesting he has “chickened out” of inviting him onto his popular Spotify show.
Writing once again in Trumpian all-caps via his official press office X account, the governor said of Rogan: “JOE ROGAN IS A SNACK-SIZED PODCASTER WHO CAN’T STOP TALKING ABOUT ME (OBSESSED! ‘CRUSH?’ NO THANK YOU!) BUT IS TOO SCARED TO HAVE ME ON AND LET HIS AUDIENCE HEAR THE TRUTH.
“JUST LIKE DOZY DON HE OFTEN ‘CHICKENS OUT’. I’VE NEVER HAD ANY PROBLEMS WITH THE GUY AND WISH THE MINI HOST THE BEST IN LIFE! I’LL COME ON AND WILL HELP SAVE THE SHOW AND ITS PLUMMETING RATINGS! – GCN.”
The Independent has contacted Rogan for his response.
The latest escalation follows Newsom posting a clip on his own X account last week of the influential “manosphere” podcaster deriding him on The Joe Rogan Experience.
Rogan is seen claiming that Democrats “don’t have any faith” in the Golden State’s governor, “which is kind of funny because he wants to be president so bad,” continuing: “You can’t ruin a city and then go on to ruin a state and say, ‘Guys, that was just practice. Once I get in as president, I’m gonna fix it all.’”
The host disagrees with his guest that Newsom is a “great politician,” attributing his electoral success to “low competition” and accusing him of “killing Hollywood” and doing “horrible s***.”
The governor responded by commenting, “Joe Rogan is too chicken to have me on his show and expose his listeners to the truth, so I’ll put it here.” Going on to list several criteria by which his state leads the country, Newsom concluded with: “I could continue… invite me on any time.”
The Democrat also responded to Rogan during an appearance on the Higher Learning podcast last week, complaining to hosts Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay: “He’s been attacking me for years and years and years and won’t have me on the show.
“Joe, why won’t you have me on the show? He won’t have me on the show. It’s one way. And he has guests coming and attacking and bashing, but he will not have me on the show. Period. Full stop.”
He continued: “I’m not afraid to go... I’m punching Joe Rogan, OK? That son of a b**** is not used to that. And he’s gonna dismiss it and he’s gonna laugh it off, tough guy and all that, but is he going to have me on? I don’t know.”
Newsom also took on Rogan’s criticism of California more directly, telling Lathan and Lindsay, “We’re imperfect. We got homelessness. We got problems. Give me a break. So does every goddamn state. You never talk about those states.
“It p***es me off, ‘cause I love this place. I love what it represents. You hit us, you hit my state, I’m coming back.”
Interestingly, Newsom has previously expressed admiration for Rogan, telling The Shawn Ryan Show in July, “By the way, I’m a Joe Rogan fan. He ain’t a fan of mine, but I’m a Joe Rogan fan. No bulls***.
“And I’ve lived it for decades… I feel like it’s a decade back in the day before Joe was Joe Rogan. He was just a podcaster, man. Now he’s a phenom.”
