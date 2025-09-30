Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s official press office X account has trolled MAGA’s reaction to news that Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show by sharing a throwback picture of Vice President JD Vance.

The Puerto Rican singer was announced as the halftime act Sunday, which has upset MAGA in part because the artist has previously dressed in drag.

Lately, Newsom’s team has taken to mercilessly mocking the Trump administration on the governor’s official press office account.

The governor’s team couldn’t resist the latest opportunity to mock the MAGA movement.

“Im bOyCoTtInG ThE SuPeR BoWl bEcAuSe bAd bUnNy dReSsEd iN DrAg,” the official account posted late Monday, with a picture appearing to show Vance wearing a blonde wig and eyeliner.

open image in gallery Gavin Newsom’s official press office X account has trolled MAGA’s reaction to news that Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show by sharing a throwback picture of Vice President JD Vance ( @GovPressOffice/@mattxiv/X )

It has been viewed over 1 million times and liked by more than 70,000 people.

The image first circulated during the 2024 presidential election campaign, reportedly taken while Vance was a student at Yale.

A source close to Vance last year told The Independent: “JD put on a bad wig at a party in college – not exactly scandalous.”

When contacted for comment at the time, Vance’s spokesperson didn’t deny the photo was of the then-Ohio senator.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, also invoked the wrath of MAGA after revealing recently that he decided not to include the U.S. in his 2025-2026 tour over fears that Immigration, Customs and Enforcement agents “could be outside” his concert venues.

Newsom’s account also trolled MAGA’s Benny Johnson, who branded Bad Bunny a “massive Trump hater,” an “anti-ICE activist.”

“Benny calm down, we all know you listen to Bad Bunny lol,” the account quipped Monday, with the sassy nail polish emoji.

open image in gallery The Puerto Rican singer was announced as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime act, which has upset MAGA in part because the artist has previously dressed in drag ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Bad Bunny, one of the world’s most-streamed artists, dressed in drag in the music video on his 2020 single Yo Perreo Sola, which translates to I Twerk Alone.

The artist told Rolling Stone he did it to “show support to those who need it.”

“I may not be gay, but I’m a human who cares,” he said at the time.

Conservatives are fuming that the Puerto Rican native will headline the halftime show and shared images from the 2020 music video on X.

“This is who @nfl and @AppleMusic choose to represent them at @SuperBowl halftime,” an X account called “MAGA truth warrior” reacted. “A cross dressing, Drag Show, Satanic, Anti-American dude?”

“This is a national disgrace,” said another MAGA account. “This person hates America, is a Drag Queen & has NO English songs.”

“They use any opportunity they can get to indoctrinate children!!!” raged another.

Another MAGA account with over 50,000 followers called for a boycott of the NFL. “I know we love our football. But sometimes we have to take a stand,” the account posted. “First the kneeling. Then the ‘trans’ and male cheerleaders. And now Bad Bunny, a demonic drag show for the halftime entertainment.”

Fans of the rapper, meanwhile, were celebrating.

“Now if bad bunny performs yo perreo sola in full drag the maga crowd’s heads will explode simultaneously lol,” someone said.

“Hoping Bad Bunny performs the entire SuperBowl halftime show in Spanish with some drag performers!” another added.