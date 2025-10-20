Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A vehicle from Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade was one of several hit by a shrapnel during a military parade in California on Saturday.

The detonation took place above Interstate 5 in San Diego County, despite state governor Gavin Newsom warning the Trump administration about the dangers of using live munitions at Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary.

Although no one was injured, the blast caused shrapnel to rain down to the ground, damaging several vehicles including the motorcycle belonging to Vance’s protection detail. According to a report by The New York Times, officers heard a sound similar to pebbles hitting the vehicles before noticing pieces of shrapnel as big as two inches long on the ground and a dent on their car.

After the explosion, Newsom tore into the government on social media in a post which included a photograph of the heavy artillery used in the military show.

“The shrapnel that hit CHP (California Highway Patrol) vehicles over the weekend from Trump and Vance’s military live-munitions demonstration came from this ordnance. It’s no small thing,” Newsom’s press office wrote on social media after the explosion. “This is what the White House thought was fine to fly over civilians on a major freeway.”

He also reposted his office’s comments on his own account before taking another swipe at the government.

“Donald Trump and JD Vance put lives at risk to put on a show,” Newsom wrote. “If you want to honor our troops, open the government and pay them.”

The California Highway Patrol also weighed in on the military exercise in a public statement, with Tony Coroanado, the CHP Border Division Chief, describing the spectacle as both “unusual” and “concerning.”

open image in gallery An artillery shell exploded prematurely at a military training exercise being overseen by Vice President JD Vance ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“It is highly uncommon for any live-fire or explosive training activity to occur over an active freeway,” he added. “As a Marine myself, I have tremendous respect for our military partners, but my foremost responsibility is ensuring the safety of the people of California and the officers who protect them.”

However, ahead of the training exercise, William Martin, the vice president’s communications director, had claimed that Newsom wanted people to think the exercise was dangerous while claiming that it was “routine.”

“The Marine Corps says it’s an established and safe practice,” he told The New York Times. “Newsom wants people to think this is an absurd show of force. The Marine Corps says it’s part of routine training at Camp Pendleton.”

Similarly, Republican representative Darrell Issa accused Newsom of “overruling” the Marine Corps days before the 155-millimeter shell exploded over the highway.

open image in gallery California Governor Gavin Newsom has slammed the administration for pushing ahead with the event despite his warnings ahead of the spectacle ( Getty )

The California Governor closed a portion of the highway before the training exercise, over concerns about public safety.

Newsom, no stranger to clashing with members of Trump’s administration on social media, now says that the government owes an “apology” to both Californians and Americans.

“You accused the Governor of overreacting when he closed a portion of the freeway to protect the public,” his press office wrote in a reply to a post by Issa.

“And now we learn … live ordinance detonated early, striking a vehicle on a closed portion of the highway during the event.

“Without a doubt an apology is owed — to not just Californians, but all Americans.”