Parkland father shares emotional health story in defence against Biden age attacks

The father of one of the 2018 Parkland school shooting victims has urged the media to “get over” discussions of president Joe Biden’s health and age, and focus on his policies instead.

Gun safety activist Fred Guttenberg, 57, shared his own recent experience of health issues which he said caused him to sometimes “walk like a much older person”.

It comes as questions continue to be raised about Mr Biden – who is 80 – and the effects of his age on his ability in his role.

In a thread posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, Mr Guttenberg said he had been watching coverage of recent presidential polls and “candidly getting p*****” by ongoing discussion of Mr Biden’s health.

“A personal story from this weekend, with an important point. I spent yesterday in the hospital,” he wrote.

“While at the White House Friday for the announcement of the new Office of Gun Violence Prevention, I began not feeling well, & it became acutely worse traveling home Saturday.

“Turns out my gallbladder decided to attack. Why do I share this? The scans that they ran also showed something else that I knew of, which is arthritis in my back.

“There are days that walking is tough, where I walk like a much older person. While in the hospital, I was watching the news on Presidential polls and candidly getting pissed, especially when they discussed how @JoeBiden walks.

“I often walk like that. America and media, get over it. Focus on how @POTUS keeps doing what the majority of Americans say they want and need.”

Mr Guttenberg’s 14-year-old daughter, Jaime Guttenberg, was one of 17 people murdered at Parkland high school in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in February 2018.

Since the incident, Mr Guttenberg has become a vocal advocate for gun safety in America and has written two books, the latest of which, American Carnage, was published earlier this year.

Along with his wife Jennifer, he set up the non-profit organisation Orange Ribbons for Jaime, to honour their daughter by supporting various causes.

In his post on X, Mr Guttenberg said Mr Biden “deserves our support”.

“Focus on how, in the middle of this receiving line at the White House, when he spoke to me, he knew exactly who Jaime was even though he was surrounded by people trying to engage him,” he wrote.

Posting a picture of the two together, he added: “My message to America and the media is to get over the age factor.

“Vote for @POTUS @JoeBiden because of who he is and because of what he does for Americans and Democracy. This picture from Friday shows you exactly who President Joe Biden is. He deserves our support.”