NewsNation accuses Fox News of stealing their slogan for its Super Bowl ad

Calling out Fox News in a new TV promo, “centrist” cable news upstart NewsNation accuses its much larger competitor of ripping off its slogan for a prominent ad the right-wing network ran during the Super Bowl this past Sunday.

The new on-air commercial, which NewsNation posted to its social media accounts on Tuesday night, points out that the Fox News promo boasts that it is a news channel “For All America,” a slogan that is remarkably similar to the tagline that NewsNation first debuted in 2021 and slightly revised late last year.

“News for all Americans,” NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo declares in the channel’s ad alongside a graphic that blares “A Tagline So Good.” Cuomo then points out that Fox News ended their widely seen commercial with the “For All America” slogan emblazoned on the screen.

“Sound familiar?” Cuomo snarked. “Of course it does. They took it from NewsNation!”

While additional graphics stated that “it’s easy to talk the talk, because only one network walks the walk,” Cuomo took a swipe at Fox News for not featuring any of its conservative opinion hosts — such as Sean Hannity, Jesse Watters or Greg Gutfeld — in the Super Bowl commercial.

A screenshot from NewsNation's promo accusing Fox News of ripping it off. ( NewsNation )

“Why are none of the main players at Fox in the ad?” Cuomo wondered while footage of NewsNation anchors Elizabeth Vargas, Leland Vittert, Ashleigh Banfield and Cuomo played in the background. Incidentally, Vittert was once a Fox News correspondent and host before jumping to the Nexstar-owned station in 2021.

NewsNation first debuted its “News for All America” tagline in a promotional campaign in August 2021, which was when the then-nascent network was first expanding to a full-time cable news channel. Following the 2024 presidential election it made a minor tweak to its slogan, changing it to “News For All Americans” as the station hoped to continue to build on the growing viewership it has experienced over the past year.

Meanwhile, as media reporter Oliver Darcy noted in his Status newsletter on Monday, “media organizations can’t seem to get enough of the phrase ‘For All America’” now that Donald Trump is in office. Besides Fox News’ ad and NewsNation revising its slogan, The Washington Post has been testing out the new mission statement “Riveting Storytelling For All of America.”

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.