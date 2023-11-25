Fox News pundit claims Democrats ‘hate pies’ in Thanksgiving rant about gas stoves

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Fox News pundit has said that Democrats “hate pies” in a bizarre Thanksgiving rant, in which he claimed the Biden administration was banning gas stoves to make people “suffer”.

Charlie Hurt said Vice President Kamala Harris was “rightly heckled and mocked” over a picture she posted on social media to mark the holiday.

Ms Harris posted a photo of herself and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff in their kitchen, with what appeared to be a gas stove in the background.

It comes following the approval of new policies in dozens of Democrat-controlled cities, which seek to regulate gas appliances in an attempt to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve indoor air quality.

Though the Biden administration has not proposed a blanket ban on gas stoves, the issue has become a source of partisan outrage.

Speaking on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Mr Hurt blasted Democrats for denying “misinformation” about possible gas stove bans – referencing Ms Harris’ Thanksgiving post.

“It’s so funny that people saw [Ms Harris’] tweet and they saw her stove. They rightly heckled and mocked her, and made fun of her and ridiculed her,” he said.

“And then all of the Democrats got freaked out and went and jumped online and said, ‘Oh, no, wait a minute. They don’t want to take away the gas stoves. That’s misinformation’.

“No, they do want to take away the gas stoves and in fact they are taking away the gas stoves in any of the places where they control things.”

Asked why he thought Democrats “wanted to ban gas stoves”, Mr Hurt replied: “I think because they hate us. They hate humans. They hate joyfulness, they hate pies. They hate good food.

“They want us all to be miserable. They want us to suffer because when we’re not suffering… we’re making things, we’re creating things. We’re joyful. We’re doing wonderful things, everybody’s happy and that drives them crazy because they’re all miserable.

“They want all of America to be as miserable and unhappy and unloved as they are and we’re just not going to go along with it.”

The uproar over gas stoves stems from a Department of Energy (DOE) analysis from earlier this year that found roughly 50 per cent of gas stoves currently on the US market would not pass new efficiency standards.

The DOE has specified that the rule meant gas stove manufacturers would have to raise the standards of what they put on the market, not that gas stoves would be banned altogether.