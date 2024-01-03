Fox News psychic gives prophecy GOP voters won’t want to hear

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A psychic gave Donald Trump a troubling prophecy about his 2024 chances during an appearance on Fox News.

Fox News’ host Jesse Watters interviewed Paula Roberts – “the English psychic” – on Tuesday’s instalment of his show, where she relayed her prediction that many GOP voters will not like to hear.

Mr Watters began by admitting he had “always feared fortune tellers”.

“We could be tempting fate,“ he added. “But at a dinner party, I was given a delightful reading. And when I asked her about Trump, she said there’d be a grave injustice this fall and we may not even have an election. Therefore, we needed a second opinion.

“I would like, Paula, for you to give me a reading on President Trump,” he said.

Ms Roberts then relayed her predictions using a deck of tarot cards, which she claimed revealed a “sense of loss” for the Republican frontrunner.

“It’s as if he may be thinking more about what he’s lost, and not still taking full advantage of what he still has,” she added.

Jesse Watters welcomed psychic on his show (Fox News)

“That’s a great interpretation,” Mr Watters responded.

“It’s true. It’s true. I mean, I don’t make it up,” Ms Roberts then claimed.

Mr Trump has continued to falsely claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Ms Roberts also had some predictions for what President Joe Biden’s 2024 chances may look like.

“Lots and lots and lots and lots of money,” she said.

“From China?” Mr Watters asked, referring to Republican allegations – claims that are so far backed up with no evidence – that Mr Biden was involved in his son’s business dealings with China.

“Oh, you are cheeky,” Ms Roberts replied. “I didn’t say from where.”

Mr Trump is currently leading incumbent Mr Biden in swing states Georgia and Michigan, recent polling by CNN found.

Fox News host Jesse Watters interviewed Paula Roberts – ‘the English psychic’ – on Tuesday’s instalment of his show (Fox News)

Mr Trump leads Mr Biden in Georgia by 49 to 44 per cent and in Michigan by 50 to 40 per cent. Survey respondents in both states hold negative views of Mr Biden’s policies, job performance, and sharpness.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump – who has been indicted four times and impeached twice – is currently facing uncertainty over whether he will be on the ballot in at least two states after being struck from the 2024 ballots in both Maine and Colorado due to his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Mr Trump’s attorneys have appealed the decision in Maine, and are imminently expected to formally appeal the Colorado decision directly to the US Supreme Court.

Officials and voters across several other states are challenging his eligibility under a provision of the 14th Amendment, which bars any person who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution and “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office.