Months after accusing his publisher of conspiring with his literary agent to steal his book proposal and give it to a right-wing media competitor, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett is suing the same agent over a “mystery” royalty payment that was recently deposited into his bank account.

According to a complaint filed in New York this week, Jarrett alleges that after his relationship with literary agency Vigliano Associates fell apart earlier this year after the parties entered into litigation following Jarrett’s lawsuit over a scuttled book deal about Donald Trump. However, last month, his now-former agent suddenly and inexplicably sent him money.

“Nonetheless, it came as a surprise to Jarrett when, in October 2025, he discovered an unannounced direct deposit in his bank account from Vigliano Associates in the amount of $8,014.21,” the lawsuit alleges.

The complaint notes that, while previous payments from Vigliano Associates – run by founder David Vigliano – typically included details of any payments the agency had previously sent to Jarrett. This would generally accompany the deposit and document the title of the book or project associated with the payment, as well as the commission retained by Vigliano.

“Jarrett — having lost trust and confidence in the integrity of Defendants following the breakdown of their relationship — sought to discover more information about the unexplained Deposit,” the complaint adds. “Accordingly, Jarrett, through his attorneys, sent a letter to Defendants on or about October, 27, 2025.”

open image in gallery Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett is suing his former literary agent, whom he’s already accused of engaging in a ‘conspiracy’ against him, for mysteriously depositing a royalty payment in his account. ( Fox News )

Despite asking for “a full and complete accounting of all financial transactions and income concerning his published works” during his tenure with Vigliano, including an explanation about the “mystery” deposit, the lawsuit states that Vigliano refused to give Jarrett an adequate response.

“Although Jarrett requested nothing more than a simple accounting, Defendants expressly refused the request,” the lawsuit claims. “In response, Defendants sent a two-sentence letter stating that the Deposit represented unspecified ‘royalties’ for ‘prior matters’ and, if Jarrett sought further information, he would have to obtain it through formal legal discovery.”

In the complaint, Jarrett’s legal team says the Fox News star – who has written several pro-Trump books about the “Russia hoax” and is one of the president’s favorite legal experts – was left “in the dark” by his ex-literary agent about the source of the latest royalty payment.

“From which book did these ‘royalties’ come? Which publisher remitted these ‘royalties’? Were these ‘royalties’ for more than one book? How many books were sold in connection with these ‘royalties’? What is the total amount of payment received by Defendants? Without Defendants’ cooperation, Jarrett can only guess as to the answers for each of these questions,” the complaint adds.

The lawsuit goes on to accuse Vigliano Associates of breach of fiduciary duty and breach of contract, saying the agent “materially breached the agreement by failing to provide the required accountings and withholding financial information.”

Besides seeking a full and accurate accounting of all funds received from Vigliano, Jarrett is also asking for compensatory damages over the breach of contract, attorneys’ fees and “restitution of all monies wrongfully retained by Defendants under the doctrines of unjust enrichment.”

“Our client trusted his agents to act with loyalty, candor and care,” said William A. Brewer III, partner at Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors and Mr. Jarrett’s lead counsel. “Instead, they flatly refuse to account for funds under their control. The refusal to provide any information regarding Mr. Jarrett’s accounts requires this filing.”

Brewer added, “Of course, literary agents occupy a position of trust that demands loyalty. If an agent acts as Mr. Vigliano allegedly acted here, it undermines the integrity of the industry.”

The Independent has reached out to Vigliano Associates for comment.

This past spring, Jarrett accused publisher Simon & Schuster and Vigliano Associates of engaging in a “conspiracy” to swipe his idea for a book about the Democrats’ “lawfare” against Trump, all in an effort to give the proposal to Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow.

open image in gallery Jarrett is currently suing publishing giant Simon & Schuster and his former agent Vigliano Associates for allegedly engaging in a plot to steal his pro-Trump book idea and give it to a right-wing media rival. ( Fox News )

According to that lawsuit, Jarrett says he was approached by Simon & Schuster’s executive editor Natasha Simons in 2023 to write a new tome about rump, citing his past success with MAGA-related projects. Jarrett, meanwhile, said that he proposed centering a book “on the political fortunes and lawfare waged against” Trump by his “political enemies.”

Jarret claims that Simons “loved” the concept and believed the project had the makings of a “bestseller,” adding that she also approved of the Fox News personality’s idea of hiring a research assistant to help meet an ambitious publishing deadline. It was at this point, the lawsuit alleges, that Vigliano Associates recommended Marlow, who had already written two best-selling right-wing books of his own.

“Jarrett accepted the recommendation and, at the urging of Simons, drafted a written proposal for the ‘book’ and shared it with Simons, Marlow, and the Literary Agents. It was the blueprint for a commercial endeavor—with Jarrett as its recognized architect and driving force,” the complaint adds. “But then, as Jarrett would only discover months later, Defendants conceived, planned and executed a conspiracy amongst themselves and Marlow to publish the book conceived by Jarrett, in violation of their contractual and common law duties.”

Jarrett went on to insist that everything was going smoothly with the project until mid-March 2024, when Vigliano told him that Simon & Schuster had “offered an absurdly low advance” for the book, with much of the proposed amount covering the fees of Marlow and the agent.

The Fox News star rejected the “lowball offer” from Simon & Schuster and ask Vigliano to shop the proposal around to other publishers. It was months later, however, when the lawsuit states that the “conspiracy was revealed” during a conversation with his agent.

“However, the message was not to inform Jarrett of any progress in connection with his project,” the lawsuit alleges. “Rather, it was to let him know that Marlow had sold a book to Simon & Schuster that was ‘somewhat similar’ to the Proposal. He noted the book was ‘close enough that I don’t want you to see it and be surprised.’ Jarrett had discussed and shared this Proposal, in confidence, with Marlow at a time when the latter was acting as his agent.”

The book by Marlow, titled Breaking the Law, was released by Simon & Schuster this past summer. The publisher describes it as “an intensely-researched examination into the legal cases against President Trump that threaten not only the conservative movement, but the concept of ‘law and order’ itself.”