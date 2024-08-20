Support truly

Texas officials have been forced to debunk a voter fraud conspiracy theory after it was shared on social media by Fox News personality Maria Bartiromo.

On Sunday, the news personality suggested on X that Democrats were registering immigrants to vote at several locations in Fort Worth and Weatherford, Texas.

The post on X states that the story comes “from a friend”.

“Friend of mine’s wife had to take her 16 yr old son to the DMV this week for a new license. Couldn’t get an online appointment (all full) so went in person and had to go to 3 DMV’s to get something done,” Bartiromo posted on social media. “First DMV was in Weatherford. Had a massive line of immigrants getting licenses and had a tent and table outside the front door of the DMV registering them to vote!”

Maria Bartiromo onstage at Women’s Forum Of New York even on November 7, 2019. Texas officials have been forced to debunk a voter fraud conspiracy theory after it was shared on social media by the Fox News personality ( Getty Images )

The post then suggested that the “friend” witnessed the same thing at two DMV locations in Forth Worth but gives no information on when these incidents were supposed to have happened.

Bartiromo did not say that the alleged registration drive was unlawful but her followers quickly jumped to that conclusion.

“Why are Democrats setting up voter registration tables outside DMV’s and registering illegal immigrants to vote?!” one X user responded. “This is happening in Tarrant County and you can bet it’s happening across the state.”

Other users claimed that Bartiromo was highlighting the voter registration of people who weren’t US citizens.

The story attracted the attention of the Texas Department of Public Safety, who said it was “simply false,” according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The Star-Telegram pointed out that there’s no DMV office in Weatherford. However, there is a Texas Department of Public Safety Driver License office - but it had no tent or registration site set up last week.

“None of it is true,” DPS spokesperson Sgt William Lockridge told the newspaper, noting that suggesting non-white Texas residents who were in line to get their licenses would be immigrants or illegal was “kind of racist.”

Lockridge added: “Just because these people aren’t white, that doesn’t mean they’re illegal.”

The Independent has contacted Fox News for comment.

Former president Donald Trump has falsely claimed since January that illegal immigrants would be able to vote in the 2024 election. He also baselessly claimed that Democrats were urging migrants to come to the US to be registered to vote.